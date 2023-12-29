EastEnders viewers convinced Kathy Beale has dementia amid The Six storyline

EastEnders viewers fear that the current The Six storyline will lead to Gillian Taylforth‘s character Kathy Beale being diagnosed with dementia after a string of telling signs amid the soap’s murder plot.

Viewers of EastEnders watched on Christmas Day as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) fatally stabbed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) left Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) in a coma.

Linda and Denise and witnesses Kathy, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) have banded together to keep the truth a secret.

Kathy seemed confused during her police interview and slipped up that Suki has being having an affair.

After she arrived home, her son Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was convinced she was suffering from PTSD.

Kathy became confused during her police interview after Keanu’s murder (Credit: BBC)

Does EastEnders Kathy Beale have dementia?

But viewers think Kathy’s confusion could be part of a bigger storyline that will see her diagnosed with dementia.

Fans of the show flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the possibility of the storyline.

One wrote: “Gilly T is in her late 60s; Kathy the character is about five years older than the actress.

“She may not have dementia – although her family could convince themselves otherwise – but trauma related memory issues instead.”

A second said: “I’ve seen mention of possible dementia storyline coming up for Kathy which would make sense of how she’s been.”

While another claims: “There was a leaked document a while back, which was allegedly spoilers for 2023-2024.

“It mentioned a possible dementia storyline for Kathy.” they added.

Kathy is one of The Six, who have left viewers gripped over Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Another viewer asked: “So are they going to do a dementia/Alzheimer’s story for Kathy? Sure hope not!”

One more said: “Oh I don’t want Kathy to have dementia honestly hope that’s not a storyline they are doing.”

The Six’s only way out?

But another suggested it was the only way for The Six to be cleared of their crime.

They wrote: “Kathy, what are you doing? They’re going to have to pretend she’s deluded or has dementia or something at this point.”

According to the NHS, dementia is mostly common in over 65s.

With the character of Kathy being 73 years old, this puts her within the age group.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

