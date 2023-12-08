EastEnders: Sonia’s ‘sexy’ nightie leaves fans asking whether it belongs to Dot!

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, December 7), Sonia planned to spend the night with Reiss ahead of their next IVF appointment.

She’d wanted him to help her with her IVF injection whilst also attempting to do things ‘the natural way’ before the next day’s appointment.

EastEnders viewers have now all made the same comment about Sonia’s white nightie.

Sonia got rejected by Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sonia planned to spend the night with Reiss

Last night in Walford, Reiss was worried about his upcoming appointment at the IVF clinic.

Sonia then suggested that they sleep together so that she can try one last time to get pregnant naturally before the appointment.

She also wanted Reiss to help her with her injection, wanting to make the evening special.

Throwing rose petals down the stairs, Sonia walked down in a long, white, nightie in a bid to impress her partner.

However, Reiss then saw her and revealed that he had to rush off as Debbie was in a bad way and might not pull through.

Fans are baffled over Sonia’s nightie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans baffled over Sonia Fowler’s choice of nightwear

After seeing Sonia wear her idea of a ‘sexy’ nightie, fans of the BBC soap are now wondering if the white gown was actually Dot’s.

It certainly looked old-fashioned and was very modest, reminding them of something Dot would wear.

One EastEnders viewer asked: “Why is Sonia wearing Dot’s nightie?”

Why is Sonia wearing Dot's nightie? #eastenders — Georgia (@gepowell_) December 7, 2023

sonia is too funny why is she wearing that gown😭😭😭 #EastEnders — P (@poorteeya) December 8, 2023

😳 Sonia dropping rose petals on the stairs as she’s descending in a vintage white trousseau was not on my episode Bingo Card. 😳 #EastEnders — BovaryCee ♋️🌻🙋🏾‍♀️ DS⚽️⚽️ (@BovaryCee) December 7, 2023

Another EastEnders fan said: “Sonia is too funny. Why is she wearing that gown?”

A third person added: “Sonia dropping rose petals on the stairs as she’s descending in a vintage, white trousseau was not on my episode bingo card.”

A fourth person replied: “That’s like something Dot probably would have done.”

What will happen to Debbie? (Credit: BBC)

Will Debbie come between Reiss and Sonia?

Tonight (Friday, December 8), Sonia confesses to Kathy that she feels like Debbie is coming between her and Reiss.

She worries that this will have an impact on their IVF journey. As Reiss returns, Sonia tries to support an upset Reiss who has spent the night at Debbie’s bedside. But, is Sonia right to worry?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of Sonia’s nightie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!