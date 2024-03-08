EastEnders: Sonia to raise Whitney’s baby after childbirth death, a new fan theory predicts

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, March 7), Sonia opened up to Reiss about how she was feeling regarding Whitney’s pregnancy.

Reiss tried to lift her spirits but it was obvious that Sonia was still down after hearing the news.

A new EastEnders fan theory has now predicted that Sonia may get the chance to raise a baby, but it will come with a tragic twist.

Sonia contemplated giving up on the IVF (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sonia’s jealous of Whitney’s pregnancy

This week in EastEnders, Sonia found out about Whitney’s pregnancy. She was taken aback to find out that Whit had been pregnant at the time she’d received a negative pregnancy test herself.

Trying to be happy for Whit, Sonia soon babysat baby Charli for the day but became upset that she herself wasn’t able to conceive.

Last night, Sonia spoke to Reiss about her concerns. She wasn’t sure how much more failed IVF attempts she could take.

Reiss, dressed up in a bunny rabbit costume, failed to lift Sonia’s spirits. He suggested taking a break from the IVF, with it clearly affecting Sonia’s mental health.

The fan theory cuts Whitney’s future short (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Sonia to adopt Whitney’s baby?

Viewers will know that Whitney is soon set to leave the soap. With this information in mind, a new fan theory reckons that Sonia will raise Whitney’s baby as her own.

However, for this to happen, the theory suggests that Whitney will tragically die in childbirth.

So I can see there being birth complications for Whitney and dies in childbirth, Zack goes on a downward spiral and the baby ends up with Sonia and Reiss#eastenders — Tay Alex 🤪 (@TayHaynes90) March 7, 2024

The fan theory reads: “So I can see there being birth complications for Whitney and she dies in childbirth, Zack goes on a downward spiral and the baby ends up with Sonia and Reiss.”

Will Whitney die? (Credit: BBC)

How will Whitney leave EastEnders?

Shona McGarty is soon set to be leaving her role as Whitney Dean. However, the specific details of her exit have been kept under wraps.

But, will Whitney’s final scenes see her die? Could Sonia and Reiss raise her baby as their own?

