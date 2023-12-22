EastEnders scraps early iPlayer episode on Christmas Day

EastEnders fans are currently counting down the days until they find out who dies and who murders in The Vic on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25).

However, those hoping to catch all of the festive Walford drama early will be disappointed this year.

There will be no early episode on iPlayer as fans will be forced to wait until the evening to watch the episode on BBC One.

EastEnders gets rid of usual iPlayer episode for Christmas Day

EastEnders has gotten into quite the habit of uploading its episodes early on the day that they are due to air.

This means that fans can watch the daily episodes at any point in the day to fit around their own schedules.

However, on Christmas Day, there will be no early iPlayer episode uploaded meaning that viewers will have to wait until the episode airs on BBC One in the evening.

This is to stop fans from spoiling the episode for others as everyone watches together.

The episode will air on BBC One for one hour from 9.45-10.45pm. A Joe Swash whodunnit special will then air at 10.45pm on BBC Three.

What to expect from EastEnders on Christmas Day

Christmas Day is Sharon and Keanu’s wedding day and the couple are about to tie the knot before Phil arrives.

But, what does Phil want? And, will Sharon and Keanu getting married despite Phil’s presence?

After the wedding, ‘The Six’ gather in The Vic but things soon turn sinister as a Walford male resident dies in the pub.

But, with each of ‘The Six’ having a motive to kill, viewers will finally learn who pegs it. But, whodunnit? Which Walford female ends up killing in Walford’s most iconic landmark pub? And, will they be punished for their crime?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

