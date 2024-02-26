Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Steve asks Tracy to renew their vows

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that, as Tim sets an ultimatum for cheating Tracy, Steve asks her if she’ll join him in renewing their vows.

Will Tracy come clean to Steve about her affair with Tommy?

Elsewhere, as Carla waits for a client, she spots Daisy, also in a business meeting. But how will she react when she learns that Daisy is now co-owner of the Rovers?

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee gets a visit from Joel’s ex-wife, Emily. And Adam discovers a flaw in Harvey’s appeal plot.

Then, Bobby visits the police station to report Lauren as missing.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Tracy is shocked when Steve asks to renew their vows (Credit: ITV)

Steve pops the question

Tim tells Tracy that he knows all about her affair with Tommy. He demands that she tell Steve.

Afterwards, Tracy returns home and prepares to tell Steve what she’s been up to. However, she’s shocked when Steve drops to one knee and asks her if she’ll renew their vows.

Tracy finds herself agreeing to Steve’s proposal (Credit: ITV)

As a stunned Tracy agrees, Steve visits Tim with the happy news. He then asks Tim whether he’ll be his best man.

Will shocked and horrified Tim break the news to Steve about the affair?

Tim is horrified when Steve reveals the ‘happy’ news (Credit: ITV)

Carla makes a discovery

As Carla waits for a client in a hotel, she chats to a rep from Waterfords – who tells her that he’s there to meet Daisy, the owner of the Rovers.

Carla assumes he means Jenny, but is puzzled to see Daisy arrive for the meeting.

Jenny and Daisy drop themselves in it (Credit: ITV)

Later, Daisy tells Jenny that she’s brokered a deal with Newton & Ridley. Jenny is put out, but Daisy points out she’s co-owner of the pub.

However, they’re both horrified to realise that Carla’s heard every word. How will Carla react?

Emily pays Dee-Dee a visit (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee gets a visitor

Emily visits the flat to see Dee-Dee. She tells her that she and Joel are separated and assures Dee-Dee that he’s a good man at heart.

Will Dee-Dee be able to forgive Joel for his secrets?

Adam despairs as Harvey makes more demands (Credit: ITV)

Harvey makes a demand of Adam

As John awaits a chemo appointment, Adam questions him on his whereabouts on the night of Natasha’s murder. Afterwards, Adam calls Harvey and tells him that there’s a problem with John’s evidence.

He explains that there’s CCTV footage of John visiting a shop when he was supposed to be murdering Natasha. Harvey tells Adam to destroy the footage.

Will Adam follow Harvey’s orders?

Bobby appeals to Craig for help (Credit: ITV)

Craig’s on the case

With Lauren still missing, Bobby calls by the flat again. When he finds that she’s not there, he visits the police station to report Lauren missing.

Craig promises to look into her disappearance.

Where is Lauren?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!