Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Lisa covers up huge lie as extent of injuries are revealed

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Lisa comes under scrutiny by Betsy as she notices she’s covered in bruises. What is she hiding?

Elsewhere, Jesse tells the Platts something huge as they gather around Gail’s hospital bed.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Jesse’s big confession

David is feeling guilty as the family gather around Gail’s hospital bed. He feels responsible for her injury and things escalate as he snaps at Jesse following a question aimed in his direction. Could Jesse’s suspicions of David confirmed?

When Shona reveals that Jesse has gone back to No.8 alone, David panics and worries what he might do alone…

Later on, Damon calls Sarah and explains that while it got him a beating, he’s shifted the blame for the theft of the money onto one of Harvey’s associates. They’re now in the clear.

However the relief is short lived when Damon tells Sarah they have to cut all contact. Sarah tells Jesse the news and apologises for ever suspecting him.

However, Jesse has a pressing announcement which will stun the Platt family. What could it be?

2. Nick and Toyah rekindle their love

Toyah takes up the loving auntie duty as she stops by the flat to check on Sam while Nick is out at work. Still reeling from Nick and Leanne’s split, Sam is angry at Toyah. However, after an apology Sam softens up to her.

Nick arrives home to find them making models, and he’s hugely impressed at how Toyah’s managed to win Sam round. Previously, he seemed set in his disappointed ways.

Nick speaks out and declares that he still loves her, Toyah pulls him in for a kiss. Can they really rekindle their relationship?

Later on, Leanne tells Nick she can’t work alongside him after the Institute fall out and the affair. She tells him to hire someone else so she can avoid front of house with him.

Perhaps very unhelpfully, a insensitive Nick offers the Bistro manager job to Toyah.

While she’s unsure, Nick assures her they make a great team and Leanne will get used to it… but will she?

3. Coronation Street spoilers: Joel’s investigation takes a turn

Kit is suffering this week. He continues to be suspicious of Dee-Dee. He listens, utterly unconvinced as she talks to Gus about going to the funeral as she believes in forgiveness.

Later, Lisa appears to undermine Kit at the station and advises him to turn the direction of Joel’s investigation.

She points out to Kit that if Joel was planning to go on the run, he would have had some personal belongings with him and if they find those it could lead them to his killer. Kit thought he had it in the bag and is annoyed at her interference.

He decides to take it to the officials…

After being made aware of a formal complaint made against her, Lisa gets fired up. She accuses Daisy and Kit of making it, as they get closer this week, with him trying to get in her good books…

4. Bethany hides her stoma

Trying to move on from her traumatic experience in Turkey, Bethany plans a romantic date. She makes breakfast for Daniel in the flat, but he enters without knocking.

Unaware he’d be there so soon, Bethany is wearing a vest top which shows off her stoma.

This is the first time Daniel has seen it. Bethany is mortified and tries to cover up. She yells at Daniel to leave.

How will Daniel react?

5. Coronation Street spoilers: Lisa lies to Betsy

Working on a case of a vandalised car, Lisa realises the car was damaged on the same road Joel was attacked on the same night and the owner remembered hearing two men arguing outside his flat.

She tells Dee-Dee that the car was hit by a red car. However, Lisa discovers Ronnie’s red car was in for repair and tackles him in the Rovers. What explanation does he have?

Later, in the flat, Carla is praising Lisa for her work and juggling motherhood but as Carla lays a comforting hand on her, Lisa flinches and makes a swift exit, leaving Carla gutted.

When Betsy walks into the bathroom and sees Lisa’s bruises, she is not convinced about her excuse of doing it at a body combat class. Finding a bottle of painkillers dated September 28th, she tells Mason and is shocked when he says Joel was killed on the 27th.

When Daisy mentions Joel was in a fight on the night he was killed, Betsy is shaken. How will she react?

Meanwhile, Ryan questions whether Carla’s been honest about her own movements on the night in question. Carla insists she nipped out to switch off the factory lights. Lisa lies to Betsy, making out her bruises were the result of an office injury…

Everyone is having deep chats, as Carla admits to Bobby that on the night of Joel’s murder, she nipped to the factory, but she told the police she was at home all evening with him and Ryan.

6. Mason and Liam make up

The two former rivals appear to make up, in an unexpected turn of events. Liam steps out into the road as he’s not paying attention.

Little did he know, he walked directly in front of Chesney’s car. Mason steps in and grabs him out of harm’s way.

Feeling reflective, Mason apologises to Liam and assures him he has changed after his relentless bullying.

Having witnessed their intense exchange, Dev tells Gary. The ever-protective Gary is furious and decides to take matters into his own hands…

7. Dev’s big plan

Trying to take their mind off of grief, Bernie and Gemma throw the quads a birthday party at No.5. Bernie is still furious with Dev and Asha tells him he needs to pull off a big romantic gesture to apologise. He concocts a plan…

Gathering the family, the Alahans join the quads’ party. But, Bernie blanks Dev while they celebrate.

Elsewhere, Billy meets up with the Bishop and assures him that he’s ready to return to work. However, he makes a huge decision while reviewing his returning paperwork. What could it be?

Back on the cobbles, Bernie plans a screening of Paul’s ashes video in the pub. Dev’s surprise is revealed when Bernie finds out from Jenny that an anonymous donor has paid for the buffet, Bernie realises it’s generous Dev.

However, Billy’s taken aback to hear about the screening and again argues with Bernie about how to handle the aftermath of Paul’s death.

8. Coronation Street spoilers: Steve and Cassie cosy up

Love is in the air for Steve this week, as he starts something with Cassie. Ken and Cassie plan excursions in Porto before heading off to buy holiday clothes.

A jealous Steve’s startled to see Cassie looking fetching in her new jacket. Perhaps he’ll make a move?

When Cassie reveals she’s going on a date later, Steve tries to make a move by insulting the man she’s going to see. An unimpressed Cassie reckons he sounds jealous. But when her date doesn’t go to plan Steve comes to the rescue, takes her to the Rovers and boosts her self esteem.

Could this cause a spark?

It does! However, at No.1, Ken’s oblivious that Cassie and Steve spent the night together.

Adam visits Ken but is confused and slightly annoyed to learn he was forked out hundreds for airport lounges and first class tickets. He confides in Steve that he’s worried where Ken is finding the money to fund his and Cassie’s lavish lifestyle and fears he’s running up debts.

Adam and Steve agree that, once Ken and Cassie return from Porto, the family need to have a chat…

9. Kit has his sights on Daisy

Kit is playing games with Ryan, as he plans to swoop in on Daisy. The pair share a beer at the Bistro. Ryan laments to Kit that he was right to dump Daisy, but he still misses her…

That doesn’t stop Kit. Unsuspecting, Ryan tells Kit everything Daisy expects from a partner. Kit is listening intently and absorbing it all…

Later, back at the Rovers, Daisy’s enthused when Kit lays out her favourite chocolates and makes out he’s addicted to watching Real Housewives. He feels smug as his plan falls into place.

It goes even further when Ryan lets slip that Daisy’s favourite film is The Holiday. Kit then suggest to Daisy they watch the film to mark his last night at the pub as he plans to move out.

As Kit flirts with Daisy, Ryan’s shocked to hear of his role and confronts Kit over it.

Could there be a fight?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

