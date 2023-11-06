Coronation Street spoilers: Adam Barlow dies as vengeful Damon returns?

New Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Damon Hay is set to return to Wetherfield – seeking revenge against Adam Barlow. Kidnapping Adam and holding the lawyer at gunpoint, Damon enacts his violent revenge. But will he kill Adam?

Damon left Weatherfield earlier this year after his affair with Adam’s wife, Sarah. Vowing revenge, Adam got the gangster in trouble with his mobster associates – telling them that Damon had been talking to the police.

When Damon suddenly disappeared, Adam – and the viewers – were left wondering whether Damon had been murdered. However, Damon evidently survived Adam’s attempt at revenge – and now has plans of his own in mind.

Adam tried to get rid of Damon by identifying him as a rat (Credit: ITV)

Damon kidnaps Adam in revenge plot

As revealed by Metro today (November 6), Damon returns to Weatherfield, quickly enacting his revenge. These pictures show Adam hooded, with his hands bound behind his back, in an industrial wasteland. He is accompanied by two thugs, who take him to see Damon.

Damon is headed back to Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Pictures then show an angry-looking Damon striding over to Adam, gun in hand. With Adam kneeling – still bound and hooded – Damon points a gun at his head.

Will Damon kill Adam?

Damon and Adam have unfinished business (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street boss confirms Damon’s revenge

Speaking to Metro, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod went into more detail on Damon’s revenge.

“Adam finds himself in this nightmarish situation all at the hands of Damon, who’s unexpectedly come back, and in our minds, has been somewhere away from Coronation Street plotting his revenge.”

Can he have his revenge and also have Sarah?

“The first of them is that he wants to get his revenge on Adam and the second of them is that he wants Sarah back because he feels like she’s the one. And he will essentially have to contend with the fact that these two plans might not be compatible, like can he have his revenge and also have Sarah?” Iain said.

“So which one is he going to choose? The storyline is packed full of twists and turns and excitement. Dare I say it in this day and age, but it’s quite sexy as well.” Iain teased.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

