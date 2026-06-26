Coronation Street fans hoping to catch up with the latest drama tonight (Friday, June 26) are set to be disappointed, as the ITV soap has once again been dropped from the schedules.

Recent weeks have seen regular timetable changes thanks to live sport and special programming, and tonight is no exception. If you’re wondering when Corrie will be back, here’s everything you need to know.

Janine arrives ahead of the trial (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street won’t be airing on ITV tonight (Friday, June 26). The change comes as the broadcaster continues its live coverage of the FIFA World Cup, with this evening’s fixture seeing Norway take on France.

The soap will be back next week, although the exact schedule is still to be confirmed because of football fixtures that have yet to be decided.

As usual, next week’s episodes will be available on ITVX and YouTube from 7am on the days they are broadcast, giving viewers the option to watch at a time that suits them.

Megan’s trial gets underway (Credit: ITV)

What happens in the next episode of Coronation Street?

Janine Walsh tries to get Maggie, Ben and Eva on side, but they’re left furious and throw her out. Returning to Megan, Janine admits she couldn’t find Will. Megan then tells her he exploited her and warns she could end up in prison.

Elsewhere, Sarah quizzes Jodie about the night she was attacked, while Nick and Toyah are faced with Sam’s request to attend Megan’s trial. At the same time, Summer leaves her friends concerned after heading into town with a group of new acquaintances.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Corrie introduced daily episode drops on ITVX from 7am.

The move proved popular with many viewers, with figures for the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX recorded a ‘record-breaking’ one billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale have attracted 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, while soap viewing has risen by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More changes arrived in January 2026 following the huge Corriedale episode. Instead of airing three nights a week, Coronation Street now airs every weekday in a 30-minute slot.

Emmerdale kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm before Corrie follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps are usually shown Monday to Friday, with new episodes also landing on ITVX every morning from 7am as usual.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!