Coronation Street fans can settle in for another visit to the cobbles tonight (Thursday, July 2), with the ITV soap returning to screens after the latest round of schedule changes.

Sporting fixtures and special programmes have continued to shake up ITV’s usual soap line-up in recent weeks, meaning viewers have had to keep an eye on when their favourite shows are airing. Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Coronation Street schedule.

Corrie is on earlier tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air tonight (Thursday, July 2) for 30 minutes, with the episode starting earlier than usual at 7.45pm and finishing at 8.15pm.

The earlier timeslot is to make way for a special edition of Long Lost Families: False Identities, which begins at 8.15pm.

For anyone who prefers to watch at a time that suits them, today’s episode has been available on ITVX and YouTube since 7am.

Will changes his mind (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

Tonight, Will decides he’ll tell the full truth if the judge allows him to take the stand again. But when he comes face to face with Megan, will he lose his nerve?

Elsewhere, Leanne and Idris’ romantic hotel getaway is cut short when an angry Toyah tracks them down after discovering Leanne missed a visit.

Over in the Rovers, David opens up to Kit about Sarah’s odd behaviour around Jodie, with Kit promising to keep an eye on the situation.

Soap power hour in 2026

Coronation Street began releasing daily episodes on ITVX from 7am in October 2024.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures for the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX reached a record-breaking one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time. Coronation Street and Emmerdale have amassed 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, while soap viewing has increased by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026. Following the huge Corriedale episode, Corrie switched from airing three times a week to weekday 30-minute episodes.

Emmerdale now kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps usually air Monday to Friday, with new episodes continuing to land on ITVX each morning from 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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