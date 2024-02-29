Coronation Street fans want episodes permanently reduced after schedule shake-ups

This week, Coronation Street has been part of a schedule change on ITV with this now becoming a frequent issue for the soap.

With the football season in full swing, Coronation Street seems to be constantly switching up its air times as the sports coverage takes over.

Now, Coronation Street fans want there to be a permanent schedule change for the soap.

Corrie wasn’t on this Wednesday night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street schedule changes this week

This week, Coronation Street has been the subject of a schedule shakeup over on ITV.

Due to football coverage, Corrie has had to move one of its episodes around. Last night (Wednesday, February 28), Corrie couldn’t air.

With a match of the FA Cup kicking-off at 8pm last night, Corrie’s usual mid-week episode was postponed.

Instead, the episode moved to tonight (Thursday, February 29) at 8pm-9pm for one hour.

This means that fans of the soap will be able to catch up on any episodes missed due to the sports.

Fans hope for fewer episodes in future (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand soap schedule changes for good

With Corrie often being postponed or moved due to sports coverage, fans of the soap have now demanded that ITV cuts down on the number of weekly episodes for good.

One fan wrote: “This will be an unpopular opinion I suspect, but I wouldn’t be upset to see the number of episodes per week cut.”

Another social media user replied to this comment and said: “Less is more…”

A third fan complained: “Not at all unpopular. I’ve said this previously… they use Corrie as an advertising/product placement vehicle at the expense of its quality. They should absolutely halve the number of episodes and focus on making it plausible again but, it’s one of their primary cash cows so they’ll continue to just churn out below par garbage as it brings in the £££.”

A fourth person shared: “I quite liked when they went to three episodes a week during the pandemic. I thought that was very reasonable, and easy to keep up with.”

Finally, a fifth viewer typed: “Fewer episodes per week, while I don’t think it would necessarily improve the show, would definitely help.”

Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street is on tonight (Thursday) due to the soap not airing last night (Wednesday).

As usual though, the next episode of Corrie will still air tomorrow night (Friday, March 1) at 8pm-9pm on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

