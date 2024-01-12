Coronation Street confirms Jennie McAlpine is back filming with new on-set picture

Jennie McAlpine has currently been on maternity leave meaning that Fiz hasn’t been on Coronation Street recently, with the character said to be working away in Norwich.

Fiz landed a new job after Stephen Reid sang her praises, meaning that she had to work away from Weatherfield for a while.

However, the ITV soap has now confirmed that Fiz is set to return to the cobbles rather soon as Jennie returns to work.

Fiz took on a new job (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fiz left the cobbles for Norwich

In mid-2023, Fiz made a temporary exit from the cobbles as she left her family behind for Norwich.

She had been given a job opportunity from Underworld after Stephen recommended her.

With this, Fiz waved goodbye to her loved ones and set off to start her new job role.

In real-life, Jennie McAlpine went off on maternity leave to give birth to a baby girl named Doris.

She chose this name as a tribute to Corrie legend, Annie Walker, explaining:

She said to OK! Magazine: “Doris is a family name and I love that it goes with Albert and Hilda. They’re also all very ‘Corrie’. The actress who played the first Rovers landlady, Annie Walker, was called Doris Speed so there’s obviously something in my DNA that means these baby names keep happening!

“People have said before that Albert and Hilda sound like two childhood sweethearts writing to each other during the war. Now Doris is the aunty who’s come to join them.”

Jennie is back on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street confirms Jennie McAlpine comeback

Jennie McAlpine has officially ended her maternity leave and is back filming her Corrie return scenes.

The soap confirmed the news on its Instagram page, sharing a story of Jennie back in the makeup chair.

Jennie has transformed into Fiz again (Credit: ITV/ @coronationstreet via Instagram stories)

Jennie was seen smiling in the makeup room, with the caption: “Good to have Jen back in the makeup chair.”

Alan Halsall also shared a grid post on his own page, sharing a photo of Cassie, Tyrone, Fiz, Evelyn, Hope and Ruby all together in No.9.

He wrote: “No. 9. Family is the heart of the home. So happy to be together again & back to work.”

