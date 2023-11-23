Coronation Street receives 52 Ofcom complaints over Billy and Paul intimate scenes

Recently on Coronation Street, Billy and Paul sat down together to record Paul’s voice so that he could use it when his own voice starts to weaken.

They then cuddled up on the sofa together and started to talk about their sex life with each other.

Now, Coronation Street has received Ofcom complaints over Billy and Paul’s romantic conversation.

Billy and Paul snuggled up together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Billy and Paul’s romantic scenes

Recently in Corrie, Billy and Paul attended an appointment with Paul’s speech therapist and received a book.

Paul was advised to record himself reading the book so that his voice could be used to help him talk in the future when it gets harder for him to speak with his real voice.

On the sofa, Billy and Paul cuddled up together whilst topless. Paul then started to read the book aloud to Billy.

However, the conversation soon took a turn as Paul started discussing their sex life.

He revealed that they’d just slept together on the sofa before recording himself saying ‘I love you, Billy.’

Some viewers found the scenes too much (Credit: ITV)

Corrie given Ofcom complaints over Paul sofa scene

It has now been revealed that Coronation Street was hit with 52 Ofcom complaints over these Paul and Billy sofa scenes.

This comes after some fans were caught complaining about the scenes online, believing them to be TMI.

One fan wrote: “Billy & Paul [bleep] on the couch when Summer could walk in at any minute!! If you’ve got kids & you’re having a sneaky afternoon of nooky you do it in the bedroom with the door locked!”

Another warned: “I hope Summer doesn’t come home now and sit straight down on the settee!”

A third person said: “Per-lleeeeeeeeese stop this with Paul and Billy. Corrie, I get it, they’re in love but [bleep.]”

A final fan wondered: “Why are Paul and Billy always in a state of undress recently?”

But, were these scenes too much? Did the episode of Corrie deserve these complaints?

