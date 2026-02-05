More shocking Epstein Files news as disgraced financier made jaw-dropping claims about ‘the palace’

As per the latest tranche of Epstein Files, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed that “the palace,” believed to be referring to Buckingham Palace, gave him legal advice.

The disgraced financier reportedly contacted his lawyer with the information.

Jeffrey Epstein Files latest

As per ITV, Epstein allegedly sent an email to a lawyer claiming “the Palace” had asked him to take legal action against the New York Post over supposed phone hacking.

In the email, dated July 12, 2011, Epstein sought legal advice about whether he should open a case against the Rupert Murdoch’s News International tabloid.

The email says: “If you have been following the issues of Rupert Murdoch, and News intl. He closed one of his newspapers in London, after it was caught hacking phone.

“Well, there is no love lost in the palace for him. They say they have evidence that the NY post hacked my phones, to get to Prince Andrew.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was cited in the Epstein files again (Credit: Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Jeffrey Epstein’s email about ‘the palace’

“The palace has asked if i would bring an action in new york. a.) I am not a sympathetic figure, but the girl who accused Andrew is even less credible than Strauss Kahn’s maid b.) I’m not sure if I want the battle. c) I’m not sure if you would be conflicted.”

The full context of this email is yet to be confirmed. It is unclear whether Epstein means Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor or the institution as a whole.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

As the email lacks any further detail, it is difficult to establish what kind of contact with either Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor or the institution Epstein might have had.

The vague description in the email alludes to “the palace,” sharing advice with Epstein. However, it could mean that the convicted sex offender had simply heard the claims from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor himself.

Epstein and News International

The email was sent just two days after News of the World closed down after its owners, News International, admitted the scale of hacking that had been going on, according to reports.

News International had been battling against allegations of unlawful information gathering for two years.

One of its private investigators and the News of the World’s royal editor were jailed in 2007 due to a story they had gleaned from hacking.

Three million files relating to Epstein released

Last Friday, three million files relating to late convicted sex offender Epstein and his crimes were released by the US Department of Justice.

Within the files, images appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on the ground were released. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

Sarah Ferguson was also allegedly named in the latest batch of files.

The royals have previously denounced Epstein (Credit: Paul Grover/WPA/Shutterstock)

In two of the images, he is seen touching the person, who is fully clothed, on her stomach. Another image shows him staring at the camera.

Alleged images of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Epstein Files

No context has been supplied for the images. It’s also unclear when and where they were taken. Representatives for Andrew have failed to share any further detail.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

King Charles has also previously denounced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s alleged connection to Epstein.

King Charles’s statement about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein

Buckingham Palace previously stated when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

