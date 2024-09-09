Zayn Malik shocks fans with new appearance as they insist he looks ‘unrecognisable’

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has left fans speechless with his latest look.

Attending the Off-White fashion event in New York with Camila Cabello, Zayn was unrecognisable – according to fans.

Sporting a full beard and shaggy hair, the singer opted for a sophisticated all-black ensemble and a brown leather jacket.

This new look is a far cry from the clean-shaven face fans have grown accustomed to over the years.

Sitting alongside former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello, who looked stunning in an all-black number, the pair turned heads at the fashion gathering.

The Pillowtalk singer debuted his changed appearance in a social media post last week. He shared a video of himself singing, which quickly drew comments from fans worldwide.

The reactions were a mixed bag of admiration and surprise.

“Love your beard,” one fan gushed.

“ZAYN YOU LOOK SO DIFFERENT but in a good way,” another agreed.

A third fan joked: “Give me the haircare routine cause how tf your hair grows that fast.”

However, some fans were not impressed with his new look.

“Please shave your beard,” one wrote.

Another quipped: “Zayn baby you’re looking homeless.”

“WTF is happening boy you look like you’ve been trapped in a cave,” a third added.

Meanwhile, Zayn has also been in the news for more heartwarming reasons.

Earlier in the year, his participation in CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories captured hearts when he shared his love for reading and singing to his daughter, Khai, whom he shares with model Gigi Hadid.

Zayn said at the time: “I sing to my daughter at nighttime when she goes to sleep and I read to her at bedtime too. I feel like this will be something really cool to show her, so I’m up for reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story!”

In a revealing conversation on The Zach Sang Show, Zayn opened up about fatherhood and its profound impact on him.

“I feel like my daughter brought that color back in my life. She just makes me happy. I have so much love in me that I didn’t have before she was born,” he gushed.

“She laughs all day. She just has a whole fresh perspective on life that had somewhat become grey for me.”

