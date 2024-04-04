Vinnie Jones finds new love after death of wife Tanya: ‘The grief is always going to be in there’

Vinnie Jones has shared how he has found love again following the death of his beloved wife.

The actor was left heartbroken in 2019 when he lost his wife of 25 years, Tanya, six years after she was diagnosed with cancer.

And now, five years on, and Vinnie has revealed that he is now in a relationship and has gushed over his new partner.

The actor has opened up about his new relationship (Credit: ITV)

Vinnie Jones ‘moving forwards’ after death of wife

In a new interview, Vinnie candidly opened up about grief. Speaking to the Mirror, he spoke about “moving forwards” after the mother of his two children, Tanya, died.

Grief was always black and grey, but it doesn’t have to be.

“You know, after four months, four years, five years, 10 years, you just keep moving forwards, the grief is always going to be in there,” he said.

Vinnie went on: “I think, for me, grief was always black and grey, but it doesn’t have to be.” He then noted how it can be “colours and happy memories”.

Vinnie is now dating Emma (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vinnie admits new girlfriend ‘calmed him down’

The actor has now found love with Emma Ford, his PA. Gushing about their relationship, he dubbed it as “fantastic”.

He said: “Moving forwards, we meet other people that we are fond of and we fall in love with and vice versa. Maybe she’s calmed me down a little bit. Maybe she brings a different perspective to it all for me.”

Vinnie lost his wife in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vinnie Jones wife Tanya died ‘peacefully at home’

Vinnie’s wife, Tanya, died in July 2019. A statement from his management at the time read: “At 8.46am local time in Los Angeles on Saturday July 6, Vinnie Jones’s wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness.

Tanya passed peacefully at the Jones family home surrounded by Vinnie, their daughter and other family members.”

Both Vinnie and Tanya were diagnosed with melanoma in 2013. Tanya reportedly battled three forms of cancer for six years.

Vinnie Jones once refused to marry again

Meanwhile back in 2020, Vinnie said on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories he shall never marry again.

He told Piers: “I think that’s an impossible question to answer but if you asked me if I would get married again that would be an impossibility, she wouldn’t want that. There won’t be another marriage Piers I can tell you that. It was the perfect one and done for me.”

