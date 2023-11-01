BBC star Victoria Coren Mitchell, who is married to David Mitchell, has welcomed her second child with the comedian.

The couple shared the happy news today (Wednesday, November 1).

pic.twitter.com/umPhvFYsBS — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) October 31, 2023

Victoria Coren Mitchell and David Mitchell welcome second child

Earlier today, Victoria and David shared some exciting news. The happy couple have welcomed their second child into the world.

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 31), BBC star Victoria shared a snap of herself dressed as a vampire. She was wearing a big cloak in the snap.

Today, she revealed that the reason she was wearing the cloak wasn’t just down to Halloween.

“Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks. Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day,” she tweeted today.

Victoria and David have had another baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans send their congratulations

Fans leaped to the replies of Victoria’s tweet to send their congratulations.

“Congratulations!” one fan replied. “Congratulations. I had a baby 37 years ago and nothing currently fits,” another said.

A third then wrote: “Congratulations and commiserations, I too had a baby and nothing fits, though mine is 25.”

“Huge congratulations to you all! On the upside regarding only being able to wear cloaks at present – you’re a shoe in for the next edition of “Traitors – Celebrity edition”. Hopefully, the production team are following you on X. I’m sure they are,” another joked.

However, some people on online slammed Victoria for having a baby at 51.

“She’s too old,” one wrote. “Up to them but that’s not fair on the child,” another said. “Nothing fair about child losing his parents around his or her 20s….selfish….,” a third said. However, people were quick to defend Victoria.

“The child will be fine having slightly older parents,” one fan said. “If you’ve nothing nice to say, say nothing at all,” another fired back.

“A baby at 51 – wow congratulations,” a third said.

Fans congratulated them (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David and Victoria Coren Mitchell’s happy news

The news of David and Victoria welcoming their second child was also published in The Times.

“MITCHELL on 26th October 2023 to Victoria and David, a daughter, June Violet sister to Barbara,” the announcement read.

David and Victoria’s first daughter, Barbara, was born back in 2015. She’s now eight years old.

Victoria and David first met back in 2007. They married in 2012. The pair were introduced to each other by celeb pal David Baddiel.

“He specifically said to me, ‘There’s David Mitchell over there, I think you should probably marry him, I’ll get the ball rolling by introducing you,” Victoria said once.

