Hairdresser Trevor Sorbie, who has appeared on This Morning on several occasions, has been told he might not make it to Christmas amid his cancer.

The celebrity hair stylist, 75, revealed last month that his cancer has spread to his liver, and he’s been told there’s nothing more doctors can do for him.

Trevor was first diagnosed with bowel cancer five years ago.

This Morning star Trevor Sorbie on cancer diagnosis

Now, in a new interview with The Times, Trevor has opened up about his future. He said he’s been told chemotherapy might give him another month. However, he said he “can’t face any more of that poison”.

He continued: “When I asked a nurse if I’d still be here at Christmas, she said, ‘We don’t know, Trevor.’ And that annoyed me. I’ve got cancer in my body, but not in here. My brain is my engine and I’ll go when I’m ready.”

Trevor said he wants to die at home and doesn’t want a funeral. He explained: “[They are] too upsetting. When the time comes, my ashes will be interred with [his wife] Carole’s and our little dog.”

Despite the doctor’s prediction, Trevor said he’s determined to “defy medical science”.

He added: “If the cancer reaches my brain, then I’ll accept it, but until then, I’m in charge, and I’m going on my terms.”

In October, Trevor appeared on This Morning as he opened up about his diagnosis alongside his wife Carole.

Carole said: “We got the news back in June that he only really had a few months, maybe six, back then.”

Then, following a scan in September, Trevor was told “no treatment was going to work”.

Trevor on his cancer

Meanwhile, Trevor continued: “It all started, I’m going to be blunt here, but I lost a lot of blood one night and I was unusually disturbed about that. I went to hospital, they sent me to London and was told I had bowel cancer. I had a little panic attack and I looked at Carole and we were both speechless. So I went and had a big gin and tonic.

“Then it spread to my liver, I had a six-and-a-half-hour operation. It came back, another six-and-a-half-hour operation. And there’s one, the big one, it’s still there now. The surgeon won’t take it out as it’s close to a major blood vessel.”

He added: “I had a nurse the other day come out to assess me and I said: ‘Will I make Christmas?’ And she said: ‘I don’t know.’ And I said: ‘I damn well will. I damn well will.'”

