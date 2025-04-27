This Morning star Craig Doyle previously recalled the horrific incident that saw his cancer-suffering mum get mugged.

The presenter’s mum, Eithne, underwent chemotherapy back in 2011 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

However, in August of that year, Craig – who is competing in the TCS London Marathon today (April 27) – revealed that his mum had been mugged in broad daylight by a thief posing as a good Samaritan.

The TV star was left horrified when his mum was mugged (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

This Morning star Craig Doyle on mum’s mugging

According to Irish Independent, in 2011, Craig’s cancer-suffering mum Eithne was outside Carrickmines Retail Park when the shocking incident took place.

Initially pretending to help her with her shopping, the heartless thug snatched Eithne’s handbag before fleeing.

“My mum had just finished her last chemo session and then got mugged the next day. The guy reached into her car, pretended to help her and then stole her handbag,” This Morning star Craig said.

Craig’s mum had just had chemo prior to the mugging (Credit: ITV)

Craig’s mum was ‘very shaken’

Dad-of-four Craig added: “She wasn’t able to stop him from taking her bag because she was still weak from her treatment. She’s okay now, she’s stronger and has got over the ordeal.”

Meanwhile, a family friend also revealed what was stolen from Eithne who was left “very shaken” by the ordeal.

“It’s disgusting the way this happened. The scumbag helped Eithne to her car and then robbed her of everything. All he left were her plants,. There was cash, her phone, her cards, house keys and a few other important items taken. She was very shaken and is still suffering the side effects of all the chemo.”

Craig’s father’s death

In 2019, Craig’s father died after a long battle with dementia. Before the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in 2020, Craig visited his father regularly in the care home he resided in Ireland.

On the fifth anniversary of his death in May 2024, Craig shared an old image of himself with his father on his Instagram Story. The pair appeared in good spirits surrounded by what looked to be sunny weather, smiling while in each other’s company.

Craig was seen wearing sunglasses while his late father wore a sunhat while holding a beer. “Five years today. Just wanted to remind those who knew him of his wonderful kind face,” he wrote.

Watch Craig compete in the London Marathon on Sunday (April 27) at 8:30am on BBC One.

