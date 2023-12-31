The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75 as his co-stars pay tribute

Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson has died at the age of 75, his family has announced.

The British actor, who was best known for playing Gerald Arthur Cooper in the 1997 comedy The Full Monty, died yesterday (Saturday, December 30).

While the actor was awarded a Bafta for best supporting actor in The Full Monty. He also starred in the 1998 romcom Shakespeare in Love and, in the 2005 blockbuster Batman Begins. He also starred in 2011 action thriller Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson passed away aged 75

Tom’s death was confirmed in a statement shared by his agent on behalf of his family. The statement read: “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Tom Wilkinson’s family announced his death (Credit: Splash News)

Since then, his Monty co-stars have reacted to the news of his death.

Robert Carlyle took to Twitter and wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of Tom. A wonderful man and he will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him. A brilliant actor, truly one of the greats of not only his but of any generation. RIP Tom Wilkinson.”

Meanwhile, Steve Huison shared a beautiful oiled painting of his late co-star.

Celebrities react to his death

Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson also paid tribute as he wrote: “So, in the Full Monty, the wonderful Tom Wilkinson, who died yesterday, played the part of Gerald Cooper. What a thing to know.”

Actor Michael Warburton wrote “The bottom line with me for an Actor is do I believe what they’re saying. And I never heard a word come out of TOM WILKINSON’s mouth that I didn’t 100% believe. He was a superlative Actor. THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL (2011) RIP Sir, legacy assured.”

The Full Monty co-stars paid tribute to Tom (Credit: Splash News)

Tom is survived by his actress wife Diana Hardcastle, 74, and their two daughters, Alice and Mollie.

He and his wife tied the knot in 1988. The couple then went on to play husband and wife in The Kennedys in 2011 and the 2014 film Good People. They had most recently starred alongside one another in the 2020 period drama series Belgravia.

Read more: OPINION: I’ve watched The Full Monty series on Disney+ and it should have been left in the past

Leave your tributes for Tom on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.