Sophie Price, Katie Price‘s little sister, has welcomed a baby girl into the world.

It is the second time becoming an auntie for Katie, who has five children of her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Price (@sophie_pricey)

Katie Price’s sister Sophie Price gives birth

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Sophie shared a video of herself holding her newborn.

She wrote alongside the clip: “Our little family is complete… Olive Florence Beatrix Brooks arrived yesterday morning, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Her followers gushed over the news as one person said: “Congratulations to you all, well done Sophie. So happy for you. Love her name.”

Another wrote: “Huge congratulations to you all hun. Olive’s a beauty.”

Katie Price is now an auntie of two! Her sister Sophie Price has had a baby. (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Sophie Price?

There are 11 years between 46-year-old Katie and 34-year-old Sophie. While Katie has said that they are “like chalk and cheese”, the sisters seem very close, hosting The Katie Price Show podcast together.

They also share an older brother, Danny, who tends to keep a lower profile.

Sophie, who previously worked as an assistant press officer for BBC Children In Need, has been with her partner Harry for 12 years. The couple had a baby boy, Albert, in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

Sophie announced the news of her pregnancy back in May, via an Instagram post.

“Round two…Due November 2024,” she captioned an adorable photo of herself, Harry and little Albert all smiling as they held up a scan photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Price (@sophie_pricey)

Her famous big sister seemed over the moon at the news, commenting: “The best news ever I get to become a auntie again” followed by three heart emojis.

Sophie, who is very active on Instagram, has kept her followers updated throughout her pregnancy journey with regular snaps and videos.

Read More: Katie Price calls police after vandals ‘throw acid’ at Ranger Rover while she and kids slept at home

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your congratulations.