Singer Lulu is a showbiz legend – but it’s fair to say she’s had a rather colourful love life over the years.

The singer – who is on Sunday Brunch today (September 29) – shot to fame in the 1960s – and since then, she’s not slowed down one bit! Away from the cameras and sell-out shows though, Lulu’s love life has kept plenty of people talking over the years – from toyboy flings to several marriages.

But which Take That member did she have a ‘special relationship’ with? And why did her first marriage end? Keep on scrolling to find out…

She married her first husband Maurice Gibb in 1969 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Singer Lulu and first husband she ‘shouldn’t have married’

Lulu had a string of romances back in the day, including with The Monkees star Davy Jones. But it wasn’t until the late 1960s that she met her first husband.

Lulu and first hubby, Bee Gees member Maurice Gibb, met in 1968 while backstage at Top of the Pops. The pair quickly hit it off, and went on to tie the knot in February 1969 – something Lulu later admitted they “shouldn’t have done”.

Lulu and Maurice divorced in 1974 – partly because of his drinking problems. She has previously said: “The drinking was a part of it but we shouldn’t have got ­married in the first place… we should have just had a romance.”

Lulu also added: “I decided it had to end. He didn’t want it to end and it hurt him. I totally loved and adored him but… in love with him? I was ­probably in love with love.”

Maurice sadly died in 2003 aged 53 following complications of a twisted intestine.

Rumours were rife of a fling with Jason Orange (Credit: Splash News)

Lulu had ‘fling’ with Take That star

Lulu’s second marriage saw her tie the knot to celebrity hairdresser John Frieda in 1975. Their marriage ended in the early 1990s, though. Shortly after, she went on to enjoy a slew of high-profile relationships with younger men – including a Take That star.

Back in 1993, she recorded the numer one single Relight My Fire with Take That. At the time, rumours swirled that Lulu then aged 44, and the 23-year-old Jason were dating.

The pair never addressed the claims but have said they had a “special relationship”. She previously claimed: “He’s very, very cute but no, nothing happened.”

However, Jason’s bandmate Howard Donald begged to differ. During an appearance on Jonathan Ross’ BBC chat show, the boys were quizzed about Lulu. Howard then pointed at Jason and claimed: “He’s the one who [bleep]ed her!”

She is still good friends with her toyboy lover (Credit: Shutterstock)

Singer Lulu’s toyboy lover 15 years her junior

Lulu’s next toyboy was Angus Macfadyen – famous for starring in Braveheart. Lulu met Angus – who was 15 years her junior – in 1997, and she certainly had nothing but good words to say about him.

According to the singer, in her autobiography, Lulu said he was “the best sex I’d ever had. My God, he relit my fire!” However, she went on to point out: “There were times when I thought I was falling in love with Angus, but it was probably just lust.”

Despite splitting, the pair teamed up for the actor’s film Robert the Bruce – for which she penned a song for the soundtrack. At the launch, she said: “Angus and I had a relationship a few years ago. And we’re still really good friends.”

