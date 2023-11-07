TV star Sarah Beeny has revealed that her father has died in an emotional post on Instagram.

It’s been a rollercoaster 15 months for the presenter after Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer back in August 2022. The following April, the former Property Ladder host shared the news she had been given the all-clear. In June, she released a Channel 4 doc, Sarah Beeny vs Cancer, which documented her journey with the disease.

Now she’s shared the tragic news that her beloved dad has died. Previously, at the age of just 10, Sarah lost her mum to cancer.

Sarah’s mum died from breast cancer when she was 10 (Credit: YouTube)

Sarah Beeny says ‘goodbye’ to her father

In an emotional Instagram post today (November 7), Sarah revealed the tragic news that her father has died.

Sharing a series of images of her father from throughout the years, Sarah kept her caption short but heartfelt.

“Goodbye my wonderful, fun, supportive, lover of life, father – thank you for just being you – may you rest in peace xxxx,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Beeny (@sarah.beeny)

Fans share their condolences

Following the sad news, Sarah’s followers took to the comments section to share their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss Sarah. I know how you feel as I’ve lost my father. Sending my thoughts to you Sarah take care xxxx,” one user wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss @sarah.beeny really hard when the last parent goes. Sending love and my deep condolences,” another person shared.

“Sorry for your loss , sounds like your father waited until he knew his daughter was okay,” a third remarked.

“God bless you and your family during this time, a beautiful father leaves a large hole in your heart. Wonderful you loved each other so very much,” a fourth commented.

Read more: Sarah Beeny shares health news as she undergoes surgery following cancer battle

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.