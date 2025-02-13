Split image of Rosie Ramsey
News

Rosie Ramsey bedridden after ‘falling down the stairs drunk’ and breaking her tailbone

Recovery feels like a 'full-time job' to the TV star

By Chaitra Krishnamurthy
| Updated:

Strictly Christmas special star Rosie Ramsey has shared an update after revealing she had a fall while drunk.

The 38-year-old TV star and podcaster, married to husband Chris, is currently on bed rest as she recovers.

And she’s told fans that her recovery feels like a “full-time job”.

Rosie Ramsey shocked at Jack Whitehall's joke
Rosie Ramsey is on bed rest after a fall down the stairs (Credit: BBC)

Rosie Ramsey breaks tailbone in fall down the stairs

Rosie took to Instagram last week to share a picture of herself in agony, after sustaining an injury to her tailbone.

The caption for her original post read: “BRB….. Currently dying a little bit as I think I’ve broken my coccyx falling down the stairs last night. (YES I WAS DRUNK! LEAVE ME ALONE)”

The coccyx, also known as the tailbone, is a small triangular bone located at the base of the spine. It provides support to pelvic organs.

Yesterday (February 12), the TV host gave a glimpse of her recovery, which seems like a “full-time job”.

In the Instagram post, Rosie is seen popping a pill while lip-syncing to Kim Kardashian’s dialogue from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which she says: “It’s a full-time job and it’s extremely time-consuming and it’s not as easy as it may appear to some people.”

In the caption, Rosie – who danced with Neil Jones in the festive Strictly special in 2022 – wrote: “Full-time job lying on one [bleep] cheek.”

Fans wish her a speedy recovery

Despite Rosie’s hilarious take on her injury, fans have wished her a speedy recovery. Many of her followers confessed to hurting their tailbones and suffering from it for a long time.

One said: “I know your pain. Sadly a long recovery.”

When another added: “I broke mine when I was 10.. I’m now 40 and it still gives me agony”

Sympathizing with the star, one fan said: “Sympathise with you so much… I had to have mine removed after 4 years of pain! Nothing compares because you sit on your [bleep] every day”

Another wrote: “I tore both of my glutes just before Christmas thanks to my friend prosecco convincing me that I could do the splits! I completely feel your pain! Get well soon!”

Read more: Denise Welch hospitalised following ‘collapse’ as she reveals crippling double health diagnosis

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Entertainment