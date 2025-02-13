Strictly Christmas special star Rosie Ramsey has shared an update after revealing she had a fall while drunk.

The 38-year-old TV star and podcaster, married to husband Chris, is currently on bed rest as she recovers.

And she’s told fans that her recovery feels like a “full-time job”.

Rosie Ramsey breaks tailbone in fall down the stairs

Rosie took to Instagram last week to share a picture of herself in agony, after sustaining an injury to her tailbone.

The caption for her original post read: “BRB….. Currently dying a little bit as I think I’ve broken my coccyx falling down the stairs last night. (YES I WAS DRUNK! LEAVE ME ALONE)”

The coccyx, also known as the tailbone, is a small triangular bone located at the base of the spine. It provides support to pelvic organs.

Yesterday (February 12), the TV host gave a glimpse of her recovery, which seems like a “full-time job”.

In the Instagram post, Rosie is seen popping a pill while lip-syncing to Kim Kardashian’s dialogue from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which she says: “It’s a full-time job and it’s extremely time-consuming and it’s not as easy as it may appear to some people.”

In the caption, Rosie – who danced with Neil Jones in the festive Strictly special in 2022 – wrote: “Full-time job lying on one [bleep] cheek.”

Fans wish her a speedy recovery

Despite Rosie’s hilarious take on her injury, fans have wished her a speedy recovery. Many of her followers confessed to hurting their tailbones and suffering from it for a long time.

One said: “I know your pain. Sadly a long recovery.”

When another added: “I broke mine when I was 10.. I’m now 40 and it still gives me agony”

Sympathizing with the star, one fan said: “Sympathise with you so much… I had to have mine removed after 4 years of pain! Nothing compares because you sit on your [bleep] every day”

Another wrote: “I tore both of my glutes just before Christmas thanks to my friend prosecco convincing me that I could do the splits! I completely feel your pain! Get well soon!”

