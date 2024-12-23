Ronan Keating has divided his followers after he and his wife, Storm, flew their pets home to Australia for Christmas via a private jet.

The musician and his wife were reunited with their cat and dog this weekend after they flew with K9 Jets.

Ronan and his family moved to Australia earlier this year, and after a stint in London, they wanted to bring their pets back home with them.

Singer Ronan faces backlash from his followers (Credit: BBC / Would I Lie To You YouTube)

Ronan Keating brought his dogs back to Australia

He posted photos on his Instagram of the trip. And fans have been left divided after they realised just how much money he may have spent to do it.

Flights on the pet airline from London only go so far as America, so Ronan might have been purchasing two different flight tickets to get the family back.

The company states that it’s one pet per seat – and the lowest cost is £7,102 per person.

However, that’s just the lowest. The prices can easily soar as the highest tickets cost £13,200.

So even if Ronan were to get the cheapest seats, his two legs of the trip may have come to over £14,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating)

In the carousel of photos the Boyzone star posted, one showed him stood next to his pup outside the plane.

But the rest showed the interior, and it was glamorous. The jet was filled with leather furnishings, luxury cushions, a huge bed and even a TV.

The couple also had cups of coffee, with the mugs personalised with their own photos.

He captioned the post: “Got our other babies safe and sound. Massive thank you to Adam and all the team at K9 Jets. WOW what an incredibly easy and enjoyable experience.”

Ronan Keating flew to Australia on a private jet with his dogs and wife. (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to the jet’s prices

The 47 year old may have found it enjoyable, but his followers were very divided. One commented: “How the other half live eh.”

Another penned: “It’s a bit much isn’t it.”

A third noted: “If it was an ad or a sponsored post he had to declare it. But he didn’t. So he clearly paid the price for it.”

“Cost of living crisis,” a user blasted.

However, the negatives were evened out by those who praised what Ronan did to get his fur babies back to Australia.

A user wrote: “Ignore the nasty comments – if you’ve got it, spend it.”

Another commented: “If I earned the money he has I’d be spending it how I wanted to as well.”

“Glad you’re using your money to get the rest of your family back! What gorgeous pets you have,” someone else wrote.

Read more: Max George faces new ‘issue’ and ‘more tests’ after heart surgery

What do you think of this story? What do you think of Ronan’s decision? Follow us on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix. Leave us a comment.