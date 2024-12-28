Richard E Grant on why he refused to honour his late wife’s dying wish

Richard E Grant previously revealed the reason why he didn’t honour his late wife Joan’s dying wish.

The actor – who is on Wheel Of Fortune on Saturday (December 28) – was married to Joan Washington for 35 years. Joan passed away aged 71 in September 2021 following a battle with lung cancer.

This year, Richard opened up about his wife’s death – and shared why he didn’t honour her dying wish.

Richard’s wife sadly passed away before their daughter’s wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard E Grant on wife Joan’s dying wish

According to Richard, a month before Joan died she recorded a poem to be played on their daughter Olivia’s wedding day.

In September 2024, Olivia got married – and she said her “I dos” at the same house Richard and Joan shared in London.

However, Joan’s dying wish was not fulfilled.

Richard revealed he didn’t play her poem (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Richard E Grant didn’t play wife’s poem

Talking to The Guardian in October 2024, Richard revealed why the family couldn’t bring themselves to play the recording.

“It would have wiped everybody out. That’s the brutal bit,” Richard shared.

“You so want to share that with her. Not having her mum there…” the award-winning actor said before trailing off.

The publication reports how instead, someone close to the family read Joan’s poem.

This card from my late wife, sits on my desk. Whenever either of us went away on location, we always left cards on the pillow and in a suitcase. Saved boxes of them. To have loved and been loved, is her greatest gift & continues to sustain me. Happy ❤️alentine’s Day.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Q59yF5O4Z — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 14, 2024

Richard E Grant shares letter from wife

Meanwhile earlier this year, Richard shared a heartwarming letter from his late wife. Alongside a photo of the letter, Richard wrote: “This card sits on my desk from my late wife.

“Whenever either of us went away on location, we always left cards on the pillow or in a suitcase. Saved boxes of them.

“To have loved and been loved, is her greatest gift and continues to sustain me, Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Catch Richard on Wheel of Fortune on Saturday (December 28) at 7pm.

Read more: Richard E Grant’s devastating loss years on from tragic death of his wife