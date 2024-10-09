Radio 1 DJ Yinka Bokinni has shared the exciting news that she’s given birth to her first baby.

The presenter revealed earlier this year that she was set to be a first-time mum when she showed off her baby bump at the 2024 BRIT Awards.

Since then, she’s kept a low profile online. But on Tuesday (October 8) she revealed she had given birth to her first child.

The presenter has welcomed her first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Yinka Bokinni gives birth to baby girl

Taking to her Instagram, Radio 1 DJ Yinka uploaded an adorable snap of herself holding onto her newborn. In the caption, she revealed that she had welcomed a baby girl.

“Hi, we’ve been quiet, baby girl is amazing and I’m back to work so again hello x,” the TV star told her 99k followers. She then referred to herself by her new nickname: “Yinkmummy.”

Following her baby news, Yinka made her return to TV by appearing on ITV2’s Brother spin-off show Late and Live. She wowed in a grey dress and was accompanied by CBB winner David Potts and radio star Remi Burgz on the panel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YINKDADDY (@yinkabokinni)

Fans gush over Yinka Bokinni baby news

Fans were quick to send their congrats to Yinka – who has never publicly revealed details of her relationship – in the comments section of the post. One person said: “Amazing Yinka congrats to you, so happy.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations, wishing the little one eternal health and prosperity.” A third penned: “Congratulations, so happy to hear all is well with you and baby.”

Yinka’s celeb pals also gushed over the news. Love Island star Rachel Finni said: “Welcome to the baby girl mama club.” And This Morning star Ashley James wrote: “The cutest! Welcome back to work Mama.”

Is Yinka in a relationship?

Yinka has never revealed if she is in a relationship. However, it is believed that she does have a partner.

When she announced her pregnancy on social media, Loose Women star Charlene White wrote: “Yay! Congratulations you two!”

