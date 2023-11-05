Piers Morgan fans shared their concern for the star after his TV appearance this week – but he has since set the record straight.

The TV presenter was back on screens for another installment of Uncensored this week. On the show, he spoke to Jordan Peterson about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

However, fans couldn’t help but point out something worrying about his appearance. And now Piers has confirmed the reason why.

Piers has spoken out after fans shared their concerns (Credit: Uncensored with Piers Morgan)

Piers Morgan reveals triple health diagnosis

Watching the former GMB star on their screens, fans were left worried at Piers’ watered eyes and slightly tired appearance. However, Piers was quick to speak out.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Piers penned: “To all concerned viewers (including my mother & sister!) who think I’ve looked less than [100 percent], I’ve been diagnosed with bronchitis, sinusitis & conjunctivitis – a gloriously vile trifecta of wheezing, sneezing, pink-eyed hell. Apologies if my head caused more offence than usual.”

To all concerned viewers (including my mother & sister!) who think I’ve looked less than , I’ve been diagnosed with bronchitis, sinusitis & conjunctivitis – a gloriously vile trifecta of wheezing, sneezing, pink-eyed hell. Apologies if my head caused more offence than usual. pic.twitter.com/Np3XGSpCSd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 3, 2023

He then added: “Incidentally, fwiw, my LA doc said he’s recently had 100s of people in with similar symptoms & most tested positive for Covid several weeks before. (I didn’t but he thinks I had it). The new strains seem to be mildish on infection but spark lingering crap for weeks afterwards.”

Fans rally round Piers Morgan

Piers’ fans were quick to offer their well wishes to the TV star. One follower said: “Get well soon.” Someone else added: “Hope you feel better soon and have a speedy recovery.”

A third chimed in and penned: “Get well soon Piers we need you at your best out there with more awesome interviews.” Another fan wrote: “You are a trooper— I thought you looked just a wee bit tired during this interview. Schedule long-winded guests for upcoming shows. And now we are wishing you the very best.”

Piers revealed he’s turned down a major reality show (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Piers turned down major reality show

It comes after last month Piers revealed he turned down a BBC One show because bosses “couldn’t afford him.”

The TalkTV presenter was wanted for the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 series, which was eventually won by wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin. Piers, 58, told The Sun that “Strictly asked me last year. There wasn’t enough money.”

He continued: “If you want me to humiliate myself on a dance floor, I was offered $150,000 by Dancing With The Stars in America when I was doing America’s Got Talent.”

“And I said, ‘Come back to me if it’s $ 1.2 million’. They haven’t come back yet,” he said.

Piers on Strictly

He was then asked whether he would reconsider the offer, and with a grin, he said: “I don’t want to put the other contestants under that kind of pressure. Look at this natural dancing torso.”

Piers was a judge on America’s Got Talent for six series, hosting alongside stars including the late Jerry Springer and Sharon Osbourne.

