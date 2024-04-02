Phillip Schofield set for ’emotional excitement’ as ‘someone new comes into his life’

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, the former This Morning host could be set for “someone new to come into his life”, according to a celebrity psychic.

The TV star was hit by a scandal last year when Phillip’s affair with a younger colleague was exposed. As a result, he quit ITV and walked away from TV. It was then claimed that despite the affair, Phillip and his wife Stephanie were on good terms. The former Dancing on Ice host even praised his wife for her support at the time.

And now, it appears that Phillip could be set for new “emotional excitement”, according to a celebrity psychic’s tarot card readings.

Phillip and his wife are still on good terms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip Schofield news: TV star set for ‘calm and quiet’ year

Speaking to the Daily Star, Inbaal Honigman claimed that the tarot “predicts a calm and quiet year” ahead for former This Morning star Phillip. The reading began with a 7 of Swords tarot card – which apparently signifies “loneliness and over-thinking”.

Someone new comes into his life, and opens up the dirty windows for him.

However, it seems Phillip will have a better end to the year. The celebrity psychic claimed how a slew of job offers are “in the pipeline” for Phillip as well as “emotional excitement”.

‘Someone new coming into Phillip Schofield life’

“The passionate Prince of Cups tarot turns things around for Phil around November,” Inbaal said.

The celebrity psychic went on: “Someone new comes into his life, and opens up the dirty windows for him. The star begins to feel more emotionally excited and finds it easier to cope with everyday stresses. He may even go travelling.”

Phillip with his wife Steph and two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phillip to get divorced?

In February, it was reported that despite his affair, and coming out as gay, Phillip and his wife Stephanie won’t be divorcing.

A source told New! that Steph doesn’t have any plans to divorce the former TV star. “Despite everything, Steph has been the solid support by Phillip’s side. He calls her ‘his rock’,” they claimed.

“She’s been his tower of strength, and continues to be now. Divorce is the last thing she’d want to put him through.”

When Phil came out as gay in 2019, he praised Steph. He said: “There is no one in my life who would have supported me, as a wife, the way she has supported me. She’s astonishing.”

However, last year, Phil admitted to having an affair. In an interview with the BBC, Phil praised his daughters Ruby and Molly for “saving” his life. He also had praise for Steph.

He said: “They haven’t left me for a moment, they have been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go through? If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here because I don’t see a future.”

