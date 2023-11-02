Phillip Schofield’s replacement ‘found’ as Rylan Clark slips ahead of Dermot O’Leary as bookies favourite

In the latest Phillip Schofield news, his replacement on This Morning has been ‘found’ – and Dermot O’Leary won’t be too happy…

Phillip left the ITV show earlier this year after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a young employee. He then ended up walking away from ITV completely. What’s more, his former pal Holly Willoughby also left the show this year too.

Since then, speciation has been rife as to who could replace Phillip. And now his replacement has been ‘revealed’ by the bookies.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have both left the ITV show (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip Schofield news: This Morning replacement ‘found’?

When Phillip stepped down from This Morning, bosses had the likes of Craig Doyle, Rylan Clark and Dermot O’Leary all step in to host the show a few times.

And according to the bookies, it’ll be Rylan who bags the full-time presenting gig. William Hill have The X Factor star at odds of 5/4 to be named as the permanent host.

The news will surely come as a blow to Dermot O’Leary, who Betway previously had as favourite with odds of 11/4. Unfortunately, he’s now down to 3/1. Presenter Marvin Humes, whose wife Rochelle Humes is a regular on the show, is at 5/1 odds while TV favourite Stephen Mulhern is at 10/1.

Rylan has proved a success on This Morning this week (Credit: YouTube)

Rylan tipped to replace Phillip Schofield

A Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby from This Morning, ITV bosses are still searching for a replacement presenting line, and with Rylan Clark standing in to host the show on Monday and Tuesday this week he’s now our current favourite at 5/4 to take the role on a permanent basis.”

They added: “Dermot O’Leary is second favourite at 3/1, while Marvin Humes and Stephen Mulhern round out the top four in the betting, priced at 5/1 and 10/1 respectively.”

This Morning viewers pick their new Phil and Holly

Rylan becoming the top contender to replace Phillip will no doubt go down well with viewers.

This week the show saw Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson host together. It’s safe to say that fans were happy with the pairing and happy to see Rylan back on the show.

“Rylan lights up the TV with joy!” one viewer tweeted. “Welcome home, Rylan! And Josie. We are spoiled! #ThisMorning,” another said. “Lovely to have Rylan back on here. Him and Josie are great together. Far more calming than in previous weeks,” a third wrote.

Read more: This Morning viewers ‘mute TV’ today as show flooded with complaints over festive content

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.