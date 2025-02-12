Comedian Peter Kay has been widely slammed for being “rude” to a heckler after chaos ensued at his gig in Manchester.

He was also caught on camera making what some took as a weight-related joke about Emmerdale actress, Lisa Riley, during the live show.

But while some expressed disbelief over the comedian’s reaction towards the hecklers, others supported his decision to kick the noisy audience members out of his show.

Peter Kay has come under fire for his ‘nasty’ behaviour towards hecklers (Credit: Peter Kay/YouTube)

Peter Kay’s ‘nasty’ reaction caught on camera

Understandably, stand-up comics hate dealing with hecklers. However, Peter’s reaction to some of his audience members has caused uproar on social media.

At the show, which took place at AO Arena, Peter instructed the security guard to “kick” the disruptive audience member “in the [bleep]ing face”.

The video shows a heckler shouting the comedian’s catchphrase “garlic bread” to get his attention.

Peter stops his show to respond: “Garlic bread? Kick him in the [bleep]ing face, will ya? Everyone around you is thinking [bleep].”

He then tells the security guard escorting the man out to “put a light” on the heckler as he is being escorted out.

“Look at him, he doesn’t know where he is!” Peter says, before chanting: “You’re going out.”

Peter says: “Look, they’re all coming for ya, you [bleep]”, before calling the heckler “garlic dead”.

Peter Kay has addressed the complaints about his behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Heckler claims he was ‘manhandled’

One of the hecklers removed from the stadium has been identified as a man named Philip Peters. He was attending Peter’s show with his son, who was also led out of the building on the comedian’s instructions.

While talking about the shocking incident, Peters alleged to the Daily Mail: “It was me who shouted out garlic bread. I was there with my son and they dragged us out like ragged dolls and I am now covered in bruises. A lot of people just stood up and walked out when they saw how we were dragged out.”

Peter has since spoken about the incident in a statement, saying: “There comes a point when dealing with repeated hecklers simply isn’t enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk)

Viewers react

Despite the comedian’s justification, some X users have branded him “nasty and bitter” for overreacting to the hecklers. But others have echoed his emotions about a disruptive audience.

One said: “The whole thing just feels very nasty and bitter.”

Another X user argued: “Good for Peter. Hecklers when relentless can be the ruination for all. Many wouldn’t have removed him in case they got cancelled.”

Another opined: “If it was a one-off heckle, that’s harsh AF. If he was constantly shouting it and disrupting the show for others, then fair play.”

Another wrote: “Shocking Peter has made millions of that catchphrase so to treat someone like this in public is disgraceful.”

Read more: The most dramatic celebrity weight losses from Alison Hammond to Simon Cowell – and exactly how they did it

So do you think Peter’s reaction was justified? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.