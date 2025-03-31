Inside Mobland star Tom Hardy‘s romance with wife Charlotte Riley – meeting on set, relationship ‘rule’ and why it wasn’t love at first sight for her

Mobland star Tom Hardy is one of the UK’s finest actors – but he has a rather famous partner and wife too.

Tom, 47, shot to fame in the 2000s – and has appeared in several big films over the years, including Bronson and Venom. Over the weekend weekend, his new crime drama Mobland made its debut on Paramount+.

But it turns out, away from the film sets, Tom is married to another actor: Charlotte Riley.

But what is their relationship ‘rule’? Why did it take them four years to get married? And how many children do they have? Keep reading to find out…

Mobland star Tom Hardy met his wife on set

Tom is married to actress Charlotte Riley. The 43 year old has appeared in the likes of Peaky Blinders, A Christmas Carol and Edge of Tomorrow, alongside Tom Cruise.

Tom Hardy and wife Charlotte met back in 2009, when they were playing Cathy and Heathcliff in an ITV adaptation of Wuthering Heights. At the time, Tom already had a son, Louis Thomas – born in 2008 – with his ex Rachael Speed.

And according to Charlotte, she didn’t feel the sparks straight away when she met Tom.

“It wasn’t love at first sight. In fact, I was a bit unnerved when he suddenly switched into the persona of Charles Bronson [Britain’s most dangerous prisoner who Tom had just played in Bronson],” she told The MailOnline in 2013.

Charlotte added: “After a few cups of tea I realised it was something he did mainly to make people laugh.”

Tom’s partner is a ‘difficult woman to pin down’

Tom and Charlotte took the next step in their romance back in 2010 when they got engaged after a year of dating.

However, in 2011, it was reported that they had called it quits, with Charlotte allegedly ending things and Tom “calling her a lot to try to patch things up”, as PerezHilton.com reports.

She’s a difficult woman to pin down, as she’s always so busy with work.

A source close to Tom, though, later told the publication that the split rumours are “100% not true”.

Fast forward to 2012 and Tom and Charlotte were definitely back on as Tom was quizzed on his wedding plans with Charlotte. And it turned out it was Charlotte’s busy work schedule that caused them to delay their wedding.

“You’d have to ask Charlotte when we’re getting married,” he told Daily Telegraph, as Cosmopolitan reports. He added: “She’s a difficult woman to pin down, as she’s always so busy with work.”

Tom and Charlotte’s children

Tom and Charlotte finally got married on July 4, 2014 – almost four years after getting engaged.

The pair reportedly tied the knot at the 18th-century castle Château de Roussan. Tom’s older son, Louis, was also said to be a part of the ceremony, and only close family and friends were invited.

Tom and Charlotte – who opt to keep their kids’ private lives from the media – welcomed their first child together in 2015. And in 2018, they welcomed their second.

Speaking to Esquire in 2021, Tom said parenthood has changed his outlook on life. He revealed: “I think there’s less reason to work. Ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff.”

He also said they’ve helped him to be more grateful: “If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time.”

Louis has also helped to shape Tom’s career. He told Entertainment Tonight: “He told me what I was doing wrong. And I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect.”

