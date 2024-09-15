Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are a beloved Hollywood couple – but the pair once shocked the world by splitting for a brief while.

Welsh star Catherine and actor Michael first met back in 1998 and quickly hit it off. Fast forward to now, and the couple are still loved-up and proud parents to son Dylan, 24, and daughter Carys, 21.

However, like most couples, their romance previously hit a bump in the road, with the pair briefly splitting. Something Michael later said was a “difficult time”.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine – who is starring in the movie Dad’s Army today (September 15) – and Michael tied the knot in November 2000 during a stunning ceremony at the New York Plaza Hotel.

And after almost 24 years of marriage and 26 years as a couple, the Hollywood pair are still together. But between 2013 and 2014, the couple split for a little while.

In August 2013, Catherine and Michael announced they were taking a break from being together. In a statement, they said they wanted some time to “evaluate and work on their marriage”.

Michael and Catherine split in 2013

However, in September, Michael shared an update with People about his relationship status. He said: “We’re working things out, talking and we’ll see how she goes.”

And by the end of April 2014, Catherine and Michael had seemingly gotten back together, with the pair attending several events together.

A year after they reconciled, Michael opened up about the couple’s split during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It can’t be a one-way street. But I’m crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times,” he said at the time.

“The only problem is, as you well know, we’re all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most,” Michael added. He then declared: “We’re back stronger than ever.”

Michael on why he and Catherine Zeta-Jones split

Michael also addressed his and Catherine’s split, talking to Event magazine in 2015. He admitted: “We had a little bump in the road.”

Michael went on: “The problem in this business is that everything is so public.

“I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling’s mutual. We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it,” he said. “You can’t do it if it’s just one person.”

