Met Gala 2025’s best moments – Rihanna’s pregnancy; Diana Ross’ comeback; Sabrina Carpenter’s near-miss with ex

Last night (May 5), the Met Gala 2025 – one of the biggest nights in fashion – took place. The annual event sees huge stars dressing up to a specific theme to party the night away.

It’s an event that is always talked about. And while it always looks like a fun night to celebrate fashion, there is also always something that happens that steals fans’ attentions.

And this year, the drama and shocks didn’t disappoint. From pregnancy reveals to comebacks and run-ins with exes, the Met Gala 2025 had it all. So, let’s have a look at the biggest moments from the night.

Rihanna debuted baby bump last night (Credit:Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Rihanna reveals pregnancy

Music sensation Rihanna shocked everyone when she was rocking a baby bump on the red carpet. Nobody knew the star was expecting another child until hours before the event, so she took the moment to steal everyone’s attention – while arriving an hour late.

This is Rihanna’s third pregnancy with her rapper partner ASAP Rocky. She already has two sons RZA, two, and Riot, one.

The singer had been hit with pregnancy rumours in recent weeks after she wore baggy clothes to events. But the news was confirmed last night.

However, while her other pregnancies made her push her music back, she said in a red carpet interview that she still plans on releasing her album despite her pregnancy.

Diana Ross made her comeback (Credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Diana Ross makes comeback after 22 years

Another huge talking point of the night was when the iconic Diana Ross appeared at the Met Gala for the first time in 22 years.

The singer first attended the event in 1978, up until 2003 when she made her final appearance. But last night she made a return.

She wore an a silver and white ensemble, including a tight-fitted sequin dress and an 18ft feathered cape with a long train. The embroidery included the names of her children and grandchildren.

The 81-year-old singer was accompanied on the carpet by her son, Evan, who helped design her look.

Fans were thrilled to see the star back on the carpet. One wrote on social media: “The way everyone moved to let Diana Ross have her moment after 22 years. That’s icon behaviour. She looks incredible.”

Sabrina tried to avoid her ex-boyfriend (Credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Sabrina Carpenter attempted to avoid ex-boyfriend

The one downside of the Met Gala is that odds are there are going to be celebrities who have a lot of history with each other. And this was the case for Sabrina Carpenter and ex-beau Barry Keoghan who broke up not that long ago.

The Met Gala was a huge part of their relationship in previous years. It’s where they made their first public appearance together. But last night it’s where they did their best to avoid each other.

Sabrina flashed her legs in a burgundy tuxedo-inspired bodysuit with a sweeping train and no trousers, while displaying her signature hair and make-up. Whereas, Barry wore a black suit with a red sash and bejewelled sleeves and collar.

Despite both of them being in close proximity, it seems they managed to stay out of each other’s way on the carpet.

Kim almost fell before the Met Gala (Credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Kim Kardashian’s near tumble

It wouldn’t be a Met Gala without the Kardashians. This year, Kim even brought her eldest child, North, with her. Over the past year, Kim has spoken about North’s love for fashion so it’s no surprise that she wanted to go with her mum.

But it was Kim’s near tumble that got everyone talking. Right before arriving at the event, a security guard tripped over Kim’s dress. But his trip made Kim stumble herself.

She quickly recovered by looking back at the security guard, reaching her hand out for support, which he took.

But while the security guard nearly fell himself, Kim seemed very unimpressed that he had walked on the train of her dress. And was caught giving him a scathing look.

Halle Berry faced backlash over her outfit (Credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Halle Berry’s questionable outfit

There are always some outfits that cause a lot of whispers online. And this year that was thanks to Halle Berry ditching her underwear in an extremely risky look.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a plunging black dress and sheer striped gown. Parts of her crotch area were exposed. But every time she moved, her lack of underwear was very obvious.

Fans who were watching the carpet livestream were horrified by the look. And many found it extremely “disgraceful” urging her to cover-up.

One wrote: “Halle, I expected more from you. You look amazing but this is not the move to make.”

“Halle Berry really doesn’t need to dress like that, she is stunning” another added.

A third wrote: “Halle Berry’s outfit was just disgraceful. You could see her pubic area. This needs a warning.”

What is the Met Gala theme for 2025?

Every year there is a specific theme for guests to follow. And the Met Gala 2025 theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”.

The theme this year was to go hand-in-hand with The Met’s spring exhibition which celebrates black fashion.

Do Met Gala guests pay to attend?

Yes, there is a fee to attend the Met Gala, although not for everyone.

While many celebrities don’t pay full price for their ticket, they usually go with a brand or design house that has purchased a table and invited guests.

But for those who have to pay full price, it’s believed tickets cost $75k (£56k). And if they want a table then it’s $350k (£262k).

Can a normal person attend the Met Gala?

Unfortunately for those who sit at home, wanting to be at the event, non-celebs can’t attend the Met Gala.

The annual Gala is an exclusive event and is only available to a small number of invited guests. Usually the amount of celebrities in attendance is around 450.

Read more: Inside Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery as trial begins – suspect’s death; £8.5m jewellery stolen

Did you like the outfits at the Met Gala 2025? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!