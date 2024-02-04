Alan Titchmarsh’s ‘hurt’ after departure from Chelsea Flower Show: ‘Jealousy eats you away’

Love Your Weekend star Alan Titchmarsh was once left “hurt” after leaving BBC’s the Chelsea Flower Show.

The TV presenter, who is on screens this Sunday (February 4) for his show Love Your Weekend, opened up in 2014 about leaving the programme.

Alan, 74, admitted he didn’t feel “jealousy and bitterness” but he felt “hurt”.

TV star Alan left the Chelsea Flower Show as host in 2013 (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Alan Titchmarsh on Chelsea Flower Show exit

In 2013, Alan decided to step down from the show after 30 years. He said in a statement at the time: “I really enjoyed my 30 years of presenting Chelsea Flower Show coverage for the BBC and wish the new team every success.”

The BBC added: “The way the Chelsea coverage will be presented across the BBC has changed for 2014, and Alan decided to step away from next year’s show.”

In 2014, Alan opened up to the Radio Times about his depature. The former Gardeners’ World host claimed BBC management made him “an offer I had to refuse”.

Alan made “an offer I had to refuse” by BBC management (Credit: ITV)

Alan on Chelsea Flower Show

He said: “Yes, I suppose I was hurt, because I know people enjoy you doing it as much as I loved doing it. But they probably felt it was time for a change and may well be right. Was I dumped for Monty Don? You might say that. I couldn’t possibly comment. I don’t feel dumped.”

Alan added: “They made me an offer I had to refuse. It’s up to them. I’m not bitter. I was disappointed but I’m not a grudge bearer. You have to move on. Nobody owes you a living. I’m still gainfully employed. My days aren’t empty.”

The star also said he felt there was “no point” in feeling “jealousy”. He said: “Leave it behind. We’ve all got problems, had tragedies in our lives. I don’t see any point in whingeing. A trouble shared is a trouble dragged out till bedtime. The people who have life sussed are outward-looking, doing stuff for other folk.”

Alan graces our screens at the weekends with his hit ITV show, Love Your Weekend.

This Sunday’s episode (February 4) will see him at Manor Farm with Angela Rippon and Amol Rajan. Horticulturalist Camilla Bassett-Smith will also join them to show how to grow your own veg.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs Sunday from 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.

