Vicky McClure’s D-Day veteran grandfather has passed away at the age of 99, the Line of Duty star confirmed on earlier today (December 2).

Born on February 1, 1925, he was only a couple of months away from becoming a centenarian.

Vicky – one of the UK’s most critically acclaimed actresses – posted several snaps of her grandad on Instagram, and was quickly flooded with support.

The Line Of Duty star shared her grief over the family’s loss (Credit: Splash News)

Vicky McClure shares grandfather’s death

“My Grandad Ralph peacefully passed away this morning,” Vicky posted on Instagram.

“His love for football, gardening and his family kept him young all these years. I feel so grateful having so many special memories with him. A much-loved hero by all and a loving Grandad to all his grandkids and great grandkids.

“Sleep well Grandad, back with Nana Jean now, giggling and dancing in the stars.”

He was just a couple of months shy of his 100th birthday.

On the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in June this year, Ralph told the story of how he narrowly escaped death when his craft came under enemy fire in Normandy.

He was 17 when he signed up to serve in the Navy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky McClure MBE (@vicky.mcclure)

Friends show support for Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure

Davina McCall was among those expressing their love to Vicky.

“I’m so sorry Vicky,” she wrote. “Bet you were so proud of him – and him of you.”

TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin commented: “Sending you massive hugs and so much love. So sorry for your loss.”

Paddy McGuinness said Ralph was from a generation “cut from a different cloth”, and sent Vicky and her family “all my love”.

Finally, actor Jo Hartley wrote: “Dear Vicky, so sorry for your loss. I’m sending all my love and prayers to you and the family. What an incredible man he was, with great legacy, filled with such joy, love and purpose. Love you all.”

Read more: Gregg Wallace ‘unfollows’ John Torode and Lisa Faulkner

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.