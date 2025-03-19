Katie Price has sparked concern after showing off a new look recently, with many fans voicing their concerns over what they think are ‘new teeth’.

Taking to Instagram recently, 46-year-old Katie shocked fans by flashing her pearly whites during a trip to the shops.

In a video for her 2.7 million followers to see, Katie could be seen speaking to the camera as she walked around Waitrose.

“Quick dash to Waitrose for some cake tins oh and a dog treat haha average Monday evening xx,” she captioned the post.

However, it wasn’t her shopping trip that got fans talking – it was her teeth. It’s unclear whether or not Katie has had some new teeth – but they grabbed her follower’s attention either way…

Katie’s teeth got people talking (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie Price sparks concern with new teeth

Katie’s followers took to the comments section to cruelly troll her over her new look, with some remarking that her teeth now look “too big” for her face.

“God she looks ill – her teeth are much too big for her face,” one follower commented.

“Are the teeth too big or is her face too small…Katie what are you doing to yourself?” another said.

“My god those teeth are ridiculous,” a third cruel troll remarked.

“Oh dear her poor face and teeth so big not sure what she had done,” another added.

Katie’s looks have changed drastically over the years (Credit: Splash News)

Katie defended – ‘go get a life!’

However, there was plenty of support for Katie, with many defending the star from the cruel trolls.

“Your hair looks so nice,” one fan wrote. “Lovely hair!! Love your coat,” another gushed. “You look beautiful,” a third said.

“Save your opinion on one’s appearance and go get a life that doesn’t require you putting down other people!” another fumed at the trolls.

Katie has previously revealed she’s spent a whopping £120k on her smile. She said this was spent on corrective work because of a childhood accident.

She claimed at the time: “I didn’t do it for cosmetics, I fell off a skateboard and cracked my teeth when I was younger. They were so expensive. When I was in the US, I watched Extreme Makeover and went to see the dentist on there – $150,000 my bloody teeth cost me.”

Katie’s facelift

The trolling comes not long after the star came under fire for showing off her latest facelift.

Earlier this year, Katie jetted off to Turkey. And, after recovering from the surgery, she showed off her new look earlier this month. On her official Facebook account, Katie uploaded a video of herself strutting up and down her kitchen, wearing loungewear and pouting for the camera.

“Love my new face,” she penned the video. The caption read: “LOVE MY FACELIFT AND NEW NOSE [red heart emoji] sooo happy with it, what do you think??” she asked her followers.

“I think you have taken it too far, it’s not a good look,” one follower wrote.

“Honest opinion? You were fine as you were, you look almost unrecognisable now and the facelift amd lip filler is too much and disproportionate,” another said.

“Your fans love you for your personality not just your looks, surely that’s the end of any more surgery and cosmetic procedures now?” a third asked.

Katie has been open about her cosmetic surgery over the years. She had her first procedure – a boob job – when she was 18. She’s now had 17 of them to alter the appearance of her breasts.

