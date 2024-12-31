BBC Radio 2 presenter, Bob Harris, shared the devastating news of the death of Johnnie Walker today, December 31.

Beloved radio host Johnnie had presented his last ever The Rock Show on Friday, October 25, with his final Sounds of the 70s airing on October 27.

Johnnie’s wife, Tiggy, whom he wed in 2002, has led tributes to the star.

In an emotional statement, she said: “I couldn’t be more proud of Johnnie – how he kept broadcasting almost to the end and with what dignity and grace he coped with his debilitating lung disease.

“He remained his charming, humorous self to the end, what a strong amazing man. It has been a rollercoaster ride from start to finish.

“And if I may say – what a day to go. He’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a stash of great musicians in heaven. One year on from his last live show. God bless that extraordinary husband of mine who is now in a place of peace.”

Fellow broadcasting legend Ken Bruce has also spoken out about Johnnie’s death. He wrote to X: “So sorry to hear the news about the great Johnnie Walker. Not only was he a wonderful broadcaster but also a man of great personal strength and kindness.”

Radio 2’s Tony Blackburn said of the heartbreaking loss of Johnnie: “A very sad loss because he was such a great broadcaster and a good friend as well”.

Head of BBC Radio 2, Helen Thomas said: “Everyone at Radio 2 is heartbroken about the passing of Johnnie, a much loved broadcasting legend.

“He made Sounds of the 70s and The Rock Show appointments to listen to, sharing his personal memories and tales each week.

“He loved radio and inspired a generation of presenters, passionately promoting the artists and music he cared about so deeply. Johnnie’s wry sense of humour and his warm, open style of presenting ensured he was adored by his audience.

“The airwaves simply won’t be the same again. He will be very much missed by Radio 2 presenters, staff and listeners alike, and our thoughts are with his wife Tiggy and his children.”

The BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie has also stated: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Johnnie’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and friends. As well as everyone at Radio 2.

“Johnnie was a pop radio pioneer and a champion of great music, entertaining millions of beloved listeners on the BBC across decades. Most recently hosting two shows on Radio 2. No-one loved the audience as much as Johnnie, and we loved him back.”

Johnnie was a much loved voice across the airwaves and enjoyed a 58-year-career.

The star suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, the scarring of the lungs, a condition which makes breathing difficult.

More details surrounding the tragic loss of Johnnie Walker will follow.

