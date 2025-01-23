Dame Joan Collins has headed off on holiday with husband Percy Gibson and revealed she’s been spoiled rotted “every day”.

Spoiling us with the pictures of her break and her age-defying beauty, screen icon Joan revealed she’s been soaking up the sun in Mexico.

Joan, 91, and Percy, 60, looked to have enjoyed a relaxed, sun-kissed break as she thanked the hotel’s staff for looking after them.

Joan Collins and husband Percy holiday in Mexico

One picture showed Joan and Percy posing with a number of the hotel’s team. Another showed the couple lounging on their sunbeds on the beach.

Percy looked toned and tanned in his board shorts. Joan, meanwhile, looked stunning in her white swimsuit, floral sarong, straw sunhat and pink-tinted glasses. The picture showed off her enviable legs, which many of her fans commented specifically on.

“A massive #thankyou to the wonderful staff who spoiled us every day!” she said. Joan also shared a couple of videos of her trip on her Instagram grid, and it looks idyllic.

Fans react

Far from being envious of her surrounds, many were jealous over Joan’s age-defying looks.

“Gorgeous couple, gorgeous place,” said one. Another then commented: “You both look wonderful.” A third said: “Oh, Joan as always you’re looking positively stunning!”

“Look at you and hubby, so tanned. Fabulous Joan,” said another.

Another of Joan’s fans was a lot more gushing. “Mrs Collins I love your style and class. I love the way you accept your age. In whatever you do you are classy, beautiful and with most grace. Keep inspiring,” they said.

Joan’s relationship with husband Percy

Joan has been happily married to her fifth husband, producer Percy Gibson, since February 2002.

She previously told People: “Percy is the most honourable man I’ve ever met.”

In her autobiography, The World According to Joan, she wrote: “I kissed a lot of frogs before I found my prince. For those women who are looking for a life partner, that old saying that men are like buses and ‘if you wait long enough the right one will come along’ is true for a reason.”

Joan’s five husbands

She also told Louis Theroux in a BBC documentary: “I believe in marriage – which is why I’ve done it five times – and I finally have a wonderful marriage.

“Percy is 30-odd years younger than me, but I don’t even feel my age. I don’t even talk about it; I don’t even think about it.”

Before Percy, Joan married Maxwell Reed in 1952, Anthony Newley in 1963, Ronald S. Kass in 1972 and Peter Holm in 1985.

