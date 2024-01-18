Jeremy Kyle guest Audrey Chawner dies as her X factor daughter Emma pays tribute

Jeremy Kyle Show guest Audrey Chawner has died – with her daughter Emma confirming the sad news.

Audrey appeared on the ITV show back in 2015. She also has appearances in shows like Nightmare Neighbours and Lorraine.

However, this week, Audrey’s daughter Emma – who had a stint on X Factor in 2006 – revealed that her mum had sadly died.

Audrey has sadly passed away (Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy Kyle Show guest Audrey Chawner dies

On Monday (January 15) Emma took to social media to confirm the heartbreaking news about her mum. Audrey was 73 at the time of her death.

Alongside a snap of her mum, Emma penned: “I’m just letting you all know my mum passed peacefully in her sleep at 4am this morning.”

She was a lovely lady – loved her TV programmes, loved her animals and loved a good laugh.

Fans were quick to send their condolences. One follower said: “Thoughts and prayers to you and the entire Chawner family. Been a big fan of your family for a long time… X Factor, Jeremy Kyle, Lorraine Kelly. Such an entertaining and closely connected family. Rest in power Audrey, you’ll be greatly missed.”

Meanwhile, another penned: “So sorry for your loss Emma. Thoughts are with you and your family.”

Jeremy Kyle Show guest Andrew ‘was a lovely lady’

Paying tribute, Emma also told The Sun: “She was a lovely lady – loved her TV programmes, loved her animals and loved a good laugh.”

Sharing another sad loss, she added: “My dog also passed on Tuesday at 11am, and mum died on Monday, I said that night ‘mum if you can hear me take Ruby with you’.”

Emma has also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the funeral. In the description, she wrote: “My mum was lovely caring respectful lady and I miss [her] so much.”

Audrey’s daughter appeared on X Factor (Credit: ITV)

What else did Audrey and Emma appear in?

As well as The Jeremy Kyle Show, Audrey also appeared on Nightmare Neighbours back in 2016. Her family had racked up over 500 complaints from their Manchester neighbours.

Audrey and her family, including Emma, also famously starred on The X Factor. Emma auditioned for the show – but Simon Cowell wasn’t too impressed.

He went on to brand her a “flump” and she was sent home – and mum Audrey wasn’t having it. She stormed into the audition room and clashed with Simon in what is one of the show’s most iconic moments.

