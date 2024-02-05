Sophie Habboo on how she keeps things fresh with Jamie Laing ahead of Valentine’s Day

Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have opened up about how they keep things “fresh and exciting” ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The couple, who got married last year with a lavish ceremony in Spain, launched Le Florist, a pop-up flower shop to showcase the LEGO Botanicals collection at Battersea Power Station. It is made entirely of real and LEGO flowers.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo launched Lego’s Le Florist (Credit: Cover Images)

Jamie Laing and wife Sophie turn relationship gurus

Reality stars Jamie and Sophie, who host their own podcast The NewlyWeds, turned relationship gurus for happy shoppers.

Speaking to visitors, they discussed their tips on how to keep relationships fresh ahead of their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

“We love finding fun new ways to spend time together,” said Sophie. She then added: “And always making sure that we’re present in each other’s company.”

‘Trying new things’

Jamie added: For me, it’s lots of laughter, trying new things and making your partner feel special every day.”

And, in a message for husbands everywhere, he then added: “You don’t need an excuse to bring home flowers or a token of your affection.”

While the pop-up store was only open for one weekend, The LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses can be snapped up online at lego.com.

The bouquets can now be bought online ahead of Valentine’s Day (Credit: Cover Images)

Jamie and Sophie’s double wedding

The Made in Chelsea lovebirds got married in an intimate ceremony in London last April. Sophie wore a gorgeous Bardot-style white minidress.

The following month, they then celebrated with a larger group of friends and family at a second ceremony. It took place in Spain and the couple headed off on honeymoon afterwards.

After images showed Jamie and Sophie standing outside Chelsea Registry Office in April, Jamie gushed: “We got married!!” He then added: “England wedding done now bring on Spain!!”

