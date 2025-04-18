Former I’m A Celebrity star Jan Leeming has shared details from a devastating letter she received from the “love of her life”.

Former newsreader Jan, 83, who was a cast member in the 2006 run of the ITV jungle reality series, has revealed her ex sent her a 17-page missive savaging her for perceived faults.

Jan, who finished in sixth place on I’m A Celebrity, has been married five times. She’s previously opened up about feeling that she would unfairly blame herself for the end of relationships.

Jan Leeming relationship news

The ex-BBC star has admitted she kept the letter criticising her for years before burning it.

But now she feels her perspective on the reasons for being involved with someone have changed completely from earlier in her life.

Speaking on the Suddenly Single podcast, Jan reflected: “I’m a lot more sure of myself now than I was when I was young. I’ve very, very rarely ended a relationship. I’ve always hung on thinking: ‘If I do this, if I do that.’

“But not now. Now I wouldn’t hang on if I were in a relationship and it wasn’t working.'”

‘The love of my life was a womaniser’

She went on to explain: “The love of my life was a womaniser. He made the excuse – this woman had been in his life quite a long time – he said: ‘Oh it was money worries and the children that drove us apart.'”

Like an idiot, I allowed him back into my life.

“Seven years later, like an idiot, I allowed him back into my life. By then he was in the driving seat financially, the children had grown up, still the same problems. But I had blamed myself.”

Jan also noted how the letter concerned “what was wrong with me” in her ex’s opinion.

She added: “I kept it for years, and then I finally burned them, because I kept thinking: ‘This is where I go wrong’. But no, it isn’t all me.”

Happily, Jan, who is reported to be dating, seems to have now completely moved on. She said the person she is currently seeing is “such an engaging conversationalist.”

“He had me laughing and that’s very important,” she said.

I’m A Celebrity news

Meanwhile, in other latest I’m A Celeb updates, a report suggests a luxury getaway could be in the offering for participants from the most recent series.

According to Dean McCullough, the 2024 cast are still in regular contact on WhatsApp – and may even go on holiday together.

He’s quoted as saying: “We have a poll running in the group chat about a reunion date,” he revealed. “We are, let’s just say having a reunion. We’re going to be having a bit more of a luxurious holiday this time.”

