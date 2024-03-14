Eamonn Holmes blasts ‘dirty inconsiderate pigs’ as fans fume over fly-tipping: ‘I would call them worse, you are being polite’

Eamonn Holmes has been left riled up over the state of the motorway and didn’t hold back as he shared his thoughts on Twitter.

The telly fave, 64, who shot to fame in the 1990s on GMTV, is no stranger to airing his thoughts and is famous for speaking his mind.

And this week, the husband of Ruth Langsford, Eamonn, was back at it when he blasted fly-tippers for leaving the M23 in a “dirty” state.

The former This Morning star has been left raging (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes fumes on Twitter

On Thursday (March 14) Eamonn took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. He shared a snap of a road sign which had been knocked down. The sign read: “Clearing up your litter puts work roadless at risk.”

Why so many dirty, inconsiderate litter louts?

Alongside the sign, there was a ton of rubbish scattered in the shrubbery. And it’s fair to say Eamonn was not too impressed by what he saw.

In the caption, he wrote: “M23 but it could be anywhere in The British Isles … Why? Why so many dirty, inconsiderate litter louts? No conscience, no standards. Dirty Pigs.”

#M23 but it could be anywhere in The British Isles … Why ? Why so many dirty , inconsiderate litter louts ? No conscience , no standards . Dirty Pigs pic.twitter.com/qWou6A5R8s — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) March 14, 2024

‘Truly appalling’

Fans were quick to echo former This Morning star Eamonn’s thoughts. In the reply section, one person said: “Couldn’t agree more, Eamonn.” Someone else added: “Disgraceful.”

A third chimed in and fumed: “Eamonn, I would call them worse, you are being polite.” While another wrote: “Eamonn, it is truly appalling driving around most of the UK nowadays. The garbage thrown out of vehicles, or even just dumped in lanes is shocking.”

Eamonn’s fans agreed with the TV presenter (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes’ health

In other Eamonn Holmes news, the former This Morning star recently shared a snap of himself during a physiotherapy session, following his recent health struggles.

Back in 2016, Eamonn underwent a double hip replacement in an attempt to remedy the chronic hip, leg and also back pain he had been keeping secret for nearly 20 years.

In 2021, a scan revealed he had mysteriously dislocated his pelvis which had also caused three slipped discs. As a result, Eamonn underwent further surgery in September 2022.

The 2022 surgery seemed to be a success, however, things took a nasty turn when poor Eamonn suffered a fall down the stairs while convalescing in his Surrey home, meaning more time away from our screens to recover.

Back in September, fans were left worried when Eamonn was spotted out and about on a mobility scooter.

