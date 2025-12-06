This Morning star Dr Scott Miller confirmed he is divorcing his wife, Zö Christien, in a social media post.

Even though they like to keep their personal life private, Dr Scott, who appears on the ITV daytime show as their popular resident vet, shares four children — Summer, Quinn, Jackson and Riley — with Zö.

In a new update, Dr Scott has shared details about his marriage, revealing they are no longer together.

Dr Scott Miller revealed he is going through a divorce (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Dr Scott Miller confirms divorce from wife

In a selfie taken in Surrey while on a walk with his dog, Dr Scott wrote on Instagram: “Looking forward to the future. It’s been a tough period, but I’m so grateful for my kids, my amazing and supportive friends, my health…and my dog.”

“Mango has been my constant companion and his unconditional love has helped me weather the storm. Hopefully clear skies and happiness ahead.”

Dr Scott continued: Love, kindness and healing to all. Dr S and Mango.”

While he didn’t mention his wife in his caption, he used various hashtags, including “divorce.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Scott Miller (@drscottym)

‘You will get through this!’

After going through a tough period, Dr Scott’s followers rushed to share their support.

“Back at ya Dr. Scott and Mango! Wishing you peace and new adventures!” one user wrote.

“Sending much love, Dr Scott. Hardest part of my life was my split and divorce – but almost 8 yrs down the line with my 2 cats as my constant and my 12yr old son is thriving. It does get better with time xx,” another person shared.

“Dogs will always be our constant companions, with us through thick & thin, loss, heartbreak, divorce, marriage, birth… the lot! Dogs never let us down, we owe them the world,” a third remarked.

“Chin up Dr. Scott. I’m guessing a divorce and very difficult with four kids. Believe me, I know through personal experience! You are a lovely, caring guy and you WILL get through this! C’mon, get happy!” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, one user wrote: “Are you telling me Dr. Scott is single??? Join the queue, ladies.”

Read more: This Morning star Dr Scott Miller reunited with his rescue dog in hospital amid ‘intense pain’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.