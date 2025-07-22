Diogo Jota’s widow Rute Cardoso shares heartbreaking ’till death do us part’ tribute to footballer

Rute Cardoso, who was left widowed by the death of her husband Diogo Jota just 11 days after their wedding, has broken her silence following his death.

The Liverpool FC footballer died aged 28 when his car crashed in Northern Spain on July 3. His brother Andre Silva also died in the crash. The footballer was laid to rest at a funeral two days after his death. Rute was seen sobbing at the service.

The couple met at school as teenagers and had been together for 13 years. They shared sons Dinis, four, and Duarte, two, and a baby girl.

The footballer had left his young family hours before the fatal crash, after having lunch with them in Portugal. Jota was reportedly heading to catch a ferry to return to the UK when he died in a car crash.

Diogo Jota’s widow shares tribute

Now, almost three weeks after his death, Rute has posted on social media for the first time.

She has shared three pictures from their wedding – which happened 11 days before her husband died.

Rute, also 28, shared a close-up picture of the couple’s hands, holding each other tightly. She also shared two pictures of the couple enjoying their first dance as husband and wife.

1 month of our ‘until death do us part’.

She captioned the shot, translated from Portuguese: “1 month of our ‘until death do us part’ [white heart emoji]. Forever, your white girl.”

‘It hurts to see this’

The post was met with an outpouring of support for Rute.

“May you and your beautiful children relive the wonderful memories, Diogo will be looking down on you proud,” said one follower.

Another added: “Now you have a star in the sky always taking care of you and your kids.”

A third posted: “Thoughts are with you and your family, Diogo was an inspiration to all.” “It hurts to see this,” said another. “We are heartbroken for your loss hopefully you feel the support and love from Diogo he’s out of sight but never gone,” another added.

