Dick and Angel Strawbridge have delighted their loyal legion of fans after revealing some rather exciting career news.

The couple shot to fame on Escape to the Chateau. However, in May it was revealed that Channel 4 had cut ties with the wife and husband. The broadcaster said this was “following a review” after “bullying” accusations came to light.

And now, the pair, who got married in 2015 and share two children called Arthur and Dorothy, have announced their next new career move – and fans can’t wait.

Dick and Angel were let go by Channel 4 after reports of them clashing with producers (Credit: Channel 4)

Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal career news

Taking to their Instagram , Dick and Angel teased their followers on what’s next on the agenda for them both. And it turns out the pair are turning their hands to podcasting!

In a post Dick and Angel shared a first look at the recording. In the caption, they wrote: “It’s getting closer…at 1am tomorrow morning our 1st podcast – Dick & Angel’s CHAT…EAU will be live on @globalplayer.

“Please join us for a date in the attic as we talk about what’s happening in our Strawbridge world as well as taking a trip down memory lane. You have to subscribe but it’s a 2 minute job. We know how easy it is because we showed our mums how to do it!”

Dick and Angel are releasing their own podcast (Credit: Channel 4)

Dick and Angel Strawbridge fans ‘so excited’

As expected, fans were over the moon to hear Dick and Angel’s news. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “How exciting! It’s in the diary.”

Someone else chimed in and added: “Oh yes! This has made me so happy thanks you two X”. A third quipped: “That is so exciting!!! Looking forward to listening!” “Can’t wait for the first episode,” said another.

Dick and Angel controversy

In May, shortly after Channel 4 announced it was cutting ties with Dick and Angel, the latter was reportedly recorded launching a foul-mouthed attack at a Channel 4 producer. In the clip, obtained by Deadline, Angel allegedly called one member of the film crew a “[bleep] up little [bleep]”.

Dick and Angel soon hit back at claims about their behaviour towards producers though. In a statement on their Instagram, the couple said: “We know there are lots of stories in the press right now.

“It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.”

