Linda Nolan would have celebrated her 66th birthday today (Sunday, February 23). The star sadly passed away last month following a long battle with cancer.

Today, to mark her heavenly birthday, her sister, Coleen, shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

Coleen Nolan marks Linda’s birthday

Taking to Instagram today, Coleen marked what would have been Linda‘s 66th birthday.

The Loose Women star shared a heartwarming video of herself and Linda laughing and dancing together at a party.

In the clip, Linda is seen boogying along with her sister, before realising she’s been filmed.

Another clip shows Coleen singing with Linda at the party, before Linda grabs Coleen’s hand, puts it on her head, and makes her whip her wig off.

The siblings are seen laughing as the clip ends. Throughout, a sad piece of music can be heard playing.

Linda died last month (Credit: ITV)

Coleen’s heartbreaking birthday message for Linda

Coleen paid tribute to her sister with a heartbreaking caption.

“To my beautiful sister… think of you every day, but especially today on your birthday…,” she wrote.

“I miss you so much and life won’t be the same without you in it…,” she then added.

Coleen’s fans and followers took to the comment section to pay tribute to Linda.

“This is a lovely video and tribute to your Sister,” one fan commented.

“God bless her, sending you a hug,” another wrote.

“Ahh thinking of your lovely family Coleen,” a third said.

“Happy heavenly birthday Linda,” another wrote.

Coleen spoke about Linda’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Coleen on Linda’s funeral backlash

Earlier this week, Coleen appeared on Loose Women for the first time since the death of her sister.

During her appearance on the show, Coleen spoke about Linda’s funeral – and how she was even criticised for smiling before the service.

“I got out of the funeral car smiling. Because there were so many people standing there smiling at me. But then I got slated for smiling online,” she explained.

Coleen explained that the turnout was what made her smile.

“The turnout made us cry in the car. It’s exactly what she would have wanted. Linda would have loved it. When I was smiling, it was a gratitude thing,” she then added.

