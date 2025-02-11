Inside Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson’s 10-year campaign of terror on wife – headlock, injury pictures, arrest at £1.5m home

Charles Hanson – best known for appearing on Bargain Hunt – put his wife through 10 years of horror, a court has heard.

The auctioneer appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday (February 10) charged with controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating. Charles denies all the charges.

His wife Rebecca Hanson – who Charles married in 2010 two years after meeting – spoke in court about the horror she allegedly endured over a 10-year ordeal.

The Bargain Hunt star was in court this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Charles Hanson ‘violent towards wife’

At Derby Crown Court, prosecutor Stephen Kemp said Charles and Rebecca were initially happy. However, as time went on “things began to change and Mr Hanson began, on occasion, to use violence against his wife”.

The first incident is alleged to have taken place in 2012 when Rebecca was pregnant with their first child – whom she would later tragically lose.

The prosecutor claimed the violence continued for around 10 years. Charles would reportedly be violent towards Rebecca “approximately every six months or so”.

Charles Hanson ‘went for’ wife

Describing the alleged first incident, Rebecca gave evidence at court and said she chucked a “tiny” box on the floor. This led to Charles allegedly running towards her and putting her in a headlock.

“He just went for me,” she said.

Rebecca continued: “He just ran towards where I was stood in the door frame. I turned around to protect my stomach and my baby. He got me round the throat. He’s behind me with his arm around my throat, tight, with my head back.”

According to Rebecca, she said the alleged assault lasted for around four or five seconds but it felt longer as she was “absolutely petrified”, adding: “I was frozen, paralysed with fear. He was shocked at what he had done, there was no explanation, I could not believe what he had done,” Rebecca claimed.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson on the BBC show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Charles’ wife took photos of injury

In 2015, Charles is said to have grabbed Rebecca so hard that it left a bruise – despite her wearing a thick woolly jumper.

Prosecutor Stephen Kemp claimed in court that Rebecca didn’t want to call the police as she was scared.

However, she confided in her father and took a photo of the injury. She also took another snap a few days after when the bruising was more prominent.

Another alleged incident took place on March 24 2020 – during the first Covid lockdown. Charles was in a “bad mood” at the time and during an argument, he allegedly threw a landline phone at his wife, hitting her leg.

The prosecutor then claimed that Rebecca had messaged her mother Jacqueline Ludlum, describing the incident but wanting her not to call.

He’s been accused of coercive behaviour and more (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What else did Charles allegedly do?

The day earlier, she sent a message to her mother: “Just to let you know that Charles is being pretty nasty to me at the moment.”

The court heard how a few months later, in May 2020, Charles allegedly filmed his wife on his phone while she was shouting. When she attempted to grab the device, he allegedly scratched her on the wrist.

And by April 2021, it’s claimed Rebecca had noted down the dates of various incidents and assaults.

‘I shouldn’t be scared of my husband’

Charles is also accused of grabbing Rebecca’s shoulder during an argument in May 2022, leaving a red mark.

A few months later, in December, Charles and Rebecca headed on a trip to Lapland. While there, he allegedly held her wrist tightly.

Charlie is also accused of pushing her after she swore at home in May 2023. But he is said to have walked away after she threatened to call the police.

“I shouldn’t be scared of my husband. They are meant to protect you not hurt you,” Rebecca said in a message she sent to him on the day of that incident.

He replied and said: “I don’t know what to say…We both feel lousy. I came into our bedroom and I prodded you and then pushed you back. I was angry because you can use such awful language.”

Mrs Hanson told the jury: “I was not allowed to swear in front of Charles, not even allowed to say ‘damn’. That would make him very angry.”

The court also heard that by May 2023, Rebecca had “reached the stage where she felt she had to leave Mr Hanson”.

She told his mother, Gillian Hanson, who suggested the pair go to marriage counselling.

TV star Charles and Rebecca did visit a counsellor and soon after police became involved.

Charles arrested

Charles was arrested at his reported £1.5 million six-bedroom home in Quarndon, near Derby in June 2023. It’s believed Charles has moved out of the house he shared with Rebecca since 2014.

During a police interview, Charles accepted that he raised his voice at times. But denied ever putting her into a headlock.

He went on to deny causing any injury or grabbing, poking or squeezing her. The trial continues.

