Australian chef Bill Granger died on Christmas Day aged just 54, his family have said. While his cause of death hasn’t been shared, it has been reported that Bill was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Bill’s family were by his side when he died and made the announcement late on Tuesday (December 26).

They said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December at the age of 54.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.”

‘King of Breakfast’ Bill brought avocado on toast to the masses thanks to his love of brunch-style cooking. He also owned the Bill’s chain of restaurants.

Aussie chef Bill Granger has died at the age of 54 (Credit: ITV)

Bill Granger tributes: ‘What a guy he was’

Hollywood stars and celebrity chefs have shared their sadness over the tragic loss.

Naked Chef Jamie Oliver said: “This is devastating news, I’m so sad to hear this. What a guy he was… a wonderful human, kind calm soul. I admired everything he represented in food. I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn’t have been nicer and his food so good. Sending so much love to all his family. Rest in peace Bill, he will be sorely missed.”

Nigella Lawson said: “I’m heartbroken to hear this. So cruel. Deepest love to N, E, I and B.”

And James Martin added: “So shocked. The world has lost a special person, a brilliant man and talent. My thoughts and prayers to his family. A wonderful man gone too soon.”

Meanwhile, actors also paid tribute to Bill, who owned the Bill’s and Granger & Co restaurants.

Gwyneth Paltrow said: “Oh my goodness, this is so heartbreaking! Love to you all.”

And fellow Australian Hugh Jackman issued a joint statement with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

They said: “We are devastated to hear the news of Bill’s passing. His talent, his joie-de-vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Granger (@bill.granger)

Bill’s cause of death

Bill had cancer, and it was reported that he had been diagnosed with the illness months ago. His family continued: “Born in Melbourne, Australia, Bill was a self-taught cook who became a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer with a career spanning over 30 years.”

The celebrity chef has a number of restaurants across the globe, wrote 14 cookbooks and made five TV series during his career.

He appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia and was honoured with the Medal of the Order of Australia this January.

The family credited his food for being “filled with sunshine”. They added: “He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.”

Read more: Gino D’Acampo on why he owes his career to Jamie Oliver: “I thank God for him every day”.

So what do you think? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to join in the conversation.