Alfie Boe’s sadness over ‘selling the family home’: ‘Hopefully it can be a heartwarming home for another family’

Singer Alfie Boe has suffered a lot of upheaval in recent years. In August 2020, he announced that he’d split from wife Sarah.

They’d been married since 2004 and, following the split, Alfie told how he attempted to take his own life. He was hospitalised for five weeks and treated for depression.

Alfie’s tough few years

Following their split, Sarah moved back to the States, where she has family, taking the couple’s two children – Grace and Alfred – with her.

As well as that, Alfie – on Sunday Brunch this weekend (November 10) – revealed earlier this year that he has sold his “family home”. That came after his mother was moved into a nursing home – something that he said was “quite sad to see”.

Alfie Boe on ‘sadness’ of moving on

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette in June, Alfie recalled fond memories of growing up in Lancashire. And, he admitted, that he is keen to move back there and “get home”.

I had some wonderful times there.

He said: “My sisters live up there, I’ve got a brother that lives there, my mother’s up there as well. We’ve just literally sold the family home unfortunately. My mother is in a nursing home now and that was quite sad to see her go out of the household.

“But hopefully it can be as welcoming and heartwarming home for some other family now because I had some wonderful times there and played some amazing music. I had a lovely childhood,” he added.

‘I need to get home’

After a few years of turmoil and upheaval, Alfie revealed that he’s considering another move.

“I love deeply the northwest to a point that I’m wanting to move back there. I’m wanting to pack my bags and get on a train and come back up north again. It’s amazing what happens when you get older and those sort of feelings come back, you think, I need to get home, and it feels lovely,” he said.

