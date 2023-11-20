Adele ‘confirms’ she’s married Rich Paul as she declares ‘I did’ during Alan Carr gig

Congratulations are in order for Adele, who has reportedly announced she’s married to her partner Rich Paul.

The singing superstar is said to have confirmed the news to audience members while at her best friend Alan Carr‘s comedy show in the US. Alan took to the stage at the Dynasty Typewriter venue in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 18).

Several onlookers from the event told Deuxmoi, an Instagram account which publishes celebrity gossip, that Adele was quick to make her presence known when the comedian asked if anyone had tied the knot recently.

Adele has reportedly confirmed she’s married to Rich Paul (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adele’s ‘super-cute’ marriage ‘announcement’

One alleged: “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did’.”

When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did’.

Another said: “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks. She didn’t care if people knew she was there, was heckling him, they’re best friends. When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did’. Super cute all around and was super-sweet but dipped [out] right before it ended.”

ED! has contacted Adele and Rich Paul’s representatives for comment.

Adele and Rich have been together for two years (Credit: Cover Images)

Adele previously sparked wedding rumours

Back in September, the 35-year-old singer fuelled wedding speculation after referring to sports agent Rich as her “husband”.

During her Las Vegas residency, a female super fan jokingly tried to propose to the singer midway through the show. Adele responded: “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband is here tonight.”

Last month, Rich also addressed marriage rumours as he opened up about their relationship.

“She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other,” he gushed. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

But when asked if they’d tied the knot, he coyly said that he’s not the “type of person to put [his] personal life” out there, adding: “It’s not for the media.”

Adele and Rich confirmed their romance following her divorce to Simon Koncecki, the father of her 10-year-old son Angelo, in March 2021.

